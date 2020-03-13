Plastic Bags and Sacks Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2025 – Market Research Report 2019
“Global Plastic Bags and Sacks Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
The rapid inroad made by the retail industry in the fast moving consumer segment has led to the proliferation of retail outlets such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other convenience stores. The soaring disposable incomes of the consumers across the globe have spurred the demand for flexible and packaging materials for the storage and transportation of various goods. This in turn has stimulated the demand for cost-effective plastic bags and sacks in a large number of retail outlets.
Based on material type, the global plastic bags and sacks market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. The biodegradable segment is further segmented into polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and starch blend resins, while the non-biodegradable segment is further segmented into low density polyethylene (LDPE), high density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), and polystyrene (PS).
The global Plastic Bags & Sacks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Plastic Bags & Sacks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Bags & Sacks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Novolex
Advance Polybag
Superbag
Unistar Plastics
NewQuantum
Cardia Bioplastics
Olympic Plastic Bags
T.S.T Plaspack
Sahachit Watana
Xtex Polythene
Papier-Mettler
Biobag
Thantawan
Shenzhen Zhengwang
Rongcheng Libai
DDplastic
Jiangsu Torise
Dongguan Xinhai
Shangdong Huanghai
Shenzhen Sanfeng
Leyi
Rizhao Huanuo
Huili
Weifang Baolong
Weifang Longpu
Tianjin Huijin
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Biodegradable
Non-biodegradable
Segment by Application
Retail & Consumer
Institutional
Industrial
