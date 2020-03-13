Point Of Sale Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Point Of Sale (POS) Market Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Global Point of Sale (POS) market was valued at USD 39.04 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 108.52 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period.

“Point of Sale (POS) Market “, published by Wiseguy Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Point of Sale (POS) Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Rising investments in technological advancements such as end-to-end encryption for delivering secured payment solutions and customers convenience are projected to escalate the demand. Rapidly increasing smartphone penetration has encouraged the industry players to become more focused on software technology. The technology is also expected to witness a gradual shift owing to rapid technological developments in POS terminal solutions.

Lower prices of supporting software, ease of adoption & use, cost effective integration, space & time saving, and portability are few of the trends shifting the market from conventional cash payments to Point of Sale payments. Additionally, increasing mobile payment alternatives and gradual increase in ecommerce transactions offering lower fees have projected the increase in growth over the forecast period.

Wide adoption of wireless payment terminal, promoting cashless transactions in emerging economies, rising application of MasterCard, Euro Pay, & Visa cards, and wireless technology emergence in mobile handsets and wearable also drives the market. Non-compliance to PCI Data Security Standards (DSS) raises the possibility of card data breaches, results adverse impact on customer trust and representatives’ reputation. Though, solutions such as Omnishield Assure have been developed for card information protection via point-to-point encryption. The solution consequently reduces the burden and minimizes the risk of financial breach.

The report includes –

Segmentation: Based on product type segment, the report segregates the segment and delivers the revenue, growth rate, and market share, of each type,

• Fixed POS terminal

• Wireless POS terminal

• Mobile POS terminal

On the basis on the component, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Hardware

• Software

On the basis of deployment, the market has been segmented further, and displays growth rate and market share over the forecast period;

• Cloud

• On-premise

On the basis of application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including;

• Restaurants

• Hospitality

• Retail

• Warehouse & Distribution

• Entertainment

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of POS for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in POS market by top manufacturers/players, with overall revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player. The top players including VeriFone Systems, PAX Technology, Ingenico S.A., HP Company, Panasonic Corporation, Cisco Systems, Toshiba Corporation, MICROS Systems, and Samsung Electronics. R&D activities, new advanced product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions are few strategies adopted by industry players to cater to the needs of the market.

