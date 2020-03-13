Poultry Processing Equipment Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2028

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market: Snapshot

Increasing demand for meat processing equipment has played significant role in meat production process, this can be key factor majorly contributing to the growth of the global poultry processing market. Several other development in meat processing technique can be another factor propelling growth of the global market for poultry processing equipment. Also, mechanization in meat production method positively reduced the labor cost and quality and safety of the meat.

This can be another factor largely augmenting for the demand for the poultry processing equipment market. Consumer preference toward ready to eat and convenient protein packaging food due to busy lifestyle can be another factor positively supporting growth in coming years. Furthermore, increasing demand for custom fillets and specific portion of the meat from the fine dine restaurants and hotels are other factor triggering growth of this market. Government stringent regulation and subsidiary can be another factor positively boosting market growth across the globe.

On the other hand, the developing economies the key players cannot afford expensive meat processing equipment, this can be key factor limiting growth of the global poultry processing equipment market. Lack of awareness regarding the advancement of equipment to the local vendor likely to hamper growth of the global poultry processing equipment market. Certain factors like health and obesity risk involve with the meat intake are limiting growth of this market at global level. However, Rising adoption rate of poultry meat and pricing likely to upsurge growth of the poultry processing equipment positively.

The global market for poultry processing equipment market is segmented into poultry type and the poultry type is further segmented duck and chicken. The demand for chicken is increasing as compare to other meats. It takes less feed to produce a kilo of chicken than the equal quality of the pork or beef. Also, In some part of the world, the religious belief of the society restricts the consumption of beef or pork, but the same is not applied for chicken consumption. This can be another factor positively supporting growth of the poultry processing market across the globe.

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market: Overview

The global poultry processing equipment market is anticipated to witness the rise of high growth opportunities owing to the swelling demand for zero-fat and high protein foods. Changing consumer preference could be another leading factor pushing the growth of the global poultry processing equipment market. Rising health concerns and rapid changes in food preferences of people are foreseen to augment the demand in the global poultry processing equipment market.

The need to improve the quality and safety ratio of meat has compelled poultry processing companies to adopt advanced hygiene and safety systems for use in their plants. This is expected to stoke the demand for poultry processing equipment in the near future. Vendors operating in the poultry processing equipment market are projected to take advantage of the growing demand for packaged and convenience foods. Busy lifestyle of people could be a primary reason for the rise in demand for processed foods.

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increasing population in emerging countries is predicted to benefit the global poultry processing equipment market as people increase the demand for poultry foods. Poultry food products are high in protein and other nutrients. Improving disposable income of people could be a differentiating factor increasing the sales of poultry products and thereby poultry processing equipment.

There are various types of products available in the global poultry processing equipment market. Each one differs with another according to the type of process it is used for. Among popular ones could be killing and defeathering equipment, which are forecast to gain a whole lot of demand due to the increasing acceptance of advanced technology and high demand for poultry products. Retail poultry shops are expected to show high interest in purchasing killing and defeathering equipment.

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market: Market Potential

Prominent names of the global poultry processing equipment market are expected to take to merger and acquisition for gaining an edge over their competitors. This could be evidenced by the July 2018 purchase of FTNON by John Bean Technologies Corporation for a €32 million (prior to customary post-closing adjustments). The acquisition is envisaged to help JBT to tap into the aggressively rising demand for ready-to-eat fresh produce and fresh cut equipment market.

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

The poultry processing equipment market is prognosticated to witness the lead secured by North America in terms of share. The food processing industry testifying pronounced technological development and high per capita income of people could help the region to exhibit dominance in the poultry processing equipment market. The U.S. is prophesied to show massive demand for poultry processing equipment in comparison with other countries in North America. White meat products are strongly demanded in the country. Turkey in particular is widely consumed by Americans among processed meats.

Asia Pacific could also show promise in the poultry processing equipment market because of the shift in consumer preference toward protein-rich foods.

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

The global poultry processing equipment market witnesses the presence of leading companies such as Marel HF, Waltons Co., Ltd., and GEA Food Solutions B.V. Agreements and contracts and mergers and acquisitions could be among top strategies adopted by players to secure a position of strength in the global poultry processing equipment market.

