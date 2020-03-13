Pregnancy Pillow Market Share – Global Industry Size Report 2026

Pregnancy pillow is a specially designed pillow to support the changing contours and curves of the body during pregnancy. It offers support to various sleeping positions and makes sleeping more comfortable during pregnancy. It is very useful in the later stages of pregnancy when sleeping in a normal position becomes a real challenge. During pregnancy, the body weight increases and it tends to put stress and pressure on the back, hips, and legs. Pregnancy pillow provides comfort to body ache. Sleeping side-ways is recommended during pregnancy for better blood circulation but this might be uncomfortable for many due to the growing belly. Thus, pregnancy pillows helps to sleep comfortably in side position and enhance blood circulation. Pregnancy pillow can be used under the abdomen, between knees or behind the back to relieve pressure and discomfort. Pregnancy pillows are available in various densities, depending on softer or firmer support and are also designed to suit women of different heights.

Pregnancy Pillow Market: Drivers

Increasing birth rate is expected to boost the pregnancy pillow market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in 2016, as per the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) World Factbook, the average number of births during a year was 18.5 births/1,000 population, globally.

Furthermore, new product launches is a major driver for the pregnancy pillow market growth. For instance, in October 2014, Lotus Leaf Solutions, LLC launched new eco-friendly Lotus Leaf Pregnancy Sleep System to provide relief to the pregnant women during nighttime. Lotus leaf pregnancy sleep system is a therapeutic pillow providing alignment, comfort and stability necessary for pain relief and quality sleep during pregnancy.

Moreover, increasing incidences of restless legs syndrome (RLS) in pregnant women is also expected to drive the market growth. RLS is the most common movement disorder occurring during pregnancy. For instance, in 2016, as per The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the prevalence rate of RLS in pregnant women was ranged from 10 to 34%, globally.

Pregnancy Pillow Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global pregnancy pillow market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America pregnancy pillow market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to high presence of major players and rising consciousness for maternal health care among the pregnant women to avoid pregnancy complications in this region. Additionally, in 2017 as per the CIA World Factbook estimations, the average number of births in U.S. was 12.5 per 1000 population.

Moreover, new product launches in the Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the pregnancy pillow market growth in this region. For instance, in January 2017, Cozy Bump Corporation introduced the latest OB/GYN and Chiropractor, an innovative cozy bump pregnancy pillow. This cozy bump pillow helps pregnant women to get relief from back pain and also helps the pregnant women to rest on stomach.

Key players operating in the global pregnancy pillow market include Get It, Leachco, My Brest Friend, PharMeDoc, Naomi Homes, Boppy, Today’s Moms, and Cozy Bump Corporation, and LotusLeaf Solutions, LLC.

