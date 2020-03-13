Recent Research on Pediatric Radiology Market by 2024 Future Insights, Share, Demand, Sales, Key Companies and Trends Analysis

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Pediatric Radiology” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global pediatric radiology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The major factor such as growing incidence of diagnosis owing to the rising disorder among the children is driving the growth of Pediatric Radiology Market

Rising training session organized by the government and a private institute for the pediatric radiologist is to escalate the growth of the market. However, the lack of knowledge may hamper the growth of Pediatric Radiology Market. Pediatric radiology researcher develops novel imaging techniques for the treatment and diagnosis and increasing collaboration of manufacturer are fuelling the growth of the market. The advancement in the Pediatric Radiology technology such as Pediatric Fluoroscopy is offering the newest imaging techniques producing high-quality images with lowest radiation doses are creating growth opportunities for the Pediatric Radiology Market in near future.

North America to dominate the Pediatric Radiology Market worldwide through 2018-2024

Among the geographies, North America dominates the pediatric radiology market owing to the advancement in the imaging technology. In addition, growing demand for the adoption of pediatric radiology device and robust healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. is also enhancing the growth of the market in this region. The Asia Pacific is the lucrative market for the pediatric radiology market owing to more number of pediatric radiology devices manufactured in this region.

The prominent key players in Pediatric Radiology Market are Fujifilm Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Mindray Medical International Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Esaote SpA.

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd. Launched new product GC85A

Samsung Medison is a global medical equipment company founded in 1985. Digital radiography system GC85A provides incomparable low dose imaging experience and streamlining workflow saves more time to focus on improved patient care. They are used to provide Pediatric exposure management and Auto-filter function for precise dose control.

Fujifilm to Host Pediatric Imaging Best Practices Symposium at AHRA 2018

In July 2018, Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc. announced that it will offer educational opportunities and exhibit its latest innovations in digital radiography (DR), women’s health and pediatric imaging portfolio at the Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA) 2018 Annual Meeting and Exposition, July 22-25 in Orlando.

