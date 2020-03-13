SD-Branch Market Secret Factors Behind the Growth in New Research On Top Players

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “SD-Branch Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its database.

Software-defined branch or SD branch is an architectural solution that enables enterprises to effectively streamline their WAN and branch by combining the networking and security functionalities into a consolidated software platform with several sets of IP services. The deployment of SD-branch eradicates the need for deploying multiple hardware appliances and related software packages. SD-branch provides a complete set of integrated networking solutions, including Ethernet, routing, SD-WAN, and Wi-Fi. It also offers security solutions such as firewall, web-gateway, IPS etc.. Enterprises can easily deploy SD-branch to solve complex WAN and branch architectural challenges. Deployment of SD-branch offers various benefits such as cost reduction, simplified management, improved IT agility, and a more secure branch.

SD branch solutions drastically reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO). By standardizing software and commodity hardware instead of proprietary networking and security solution, end-users can drastically reduce infrastructure capital expenditure (CAPEX). Additionally, end-users can reduce their operational expenses (OPEX) by reducing branch office truck rolls and limiting the use of the help-desk. The deployment of SD-branch solutions increase IT agility. End-users can establish and start operating SD-branch architectural solutions quickly. As a result of quick deployment, a significant amount of time is saved. SD-branch solutions also lead to improved application performance and better security. Applications or apps have become such a vital part of any enterprise operation, that poor performance of apps or downtime across WAN can severely impact employees’ productivity. SD WAN, one of the components of SD-branch, can categorize applications and easily plot them to the most suitable connectivity solution in order to improve the applications’ performance. SD-branch also simplifies the support and overall operation. It reduces the time required by the IT team to operate and manage networking and security services, thereby reducing the operation expenses to around 50%.

The SD-branch market is driven by an increase in demand for SD-branch among enterprises of various sizes. The increase in demand is largely due to several benefits that the solution offers at the operational level. SD-branch is the advance form of SD WAN. Nowadays, SD-WAN has become an integral part of every branch office architecture. This is paving the way for SD-branch deployment. However, the major challenge in the market is related to management and governance. The technical difficulties associated with SD-branch is anticipated to hinder the SD-branch market in the coming years. Other challenges to the SD-branch market are the low level of awareness about SD-branch architecture and the unwillingness to migrate to SD-branch. Since the market is competing with other adjacent markets including SD-WAN, branch Wi-Fi, and network security, the migration to SD-branch among enterprises is expected to take time. The migration to SD-branch is largely about simplification and consolidation of the discrete branch network functionality. Therefore, the migration would be largely due to the need for a centralized operation. The solution to the challenge of lack of awareness about SD-branch or hesitation in migration to this architecture could be various pilot projects. IT firms can gain expertise by running small pilot projects on SD-branch technology.

The SD-branch market can by segmented based on enterprise size and region. Based on enterprise size, the SD-branch market can be categorized into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. In terms of region, the SD-branch market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The SD-branch market is currently in the nascent stage and is expected to gain momentum by the end of 2018.

Key players operating in the SD-branch market are Cisco Inc., Cradlepoint, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Versa Networks, Aruba Networks, Citrix Systems, Inc., Talari Networks and VMware.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

