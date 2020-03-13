SD Memory Cards Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on SD Memory Cards Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

A memory card or flash card is an electronic flash memory data storage device used for storing digital information. These are commonly used in portable electronic devices, such as digital Camera, Mobile phone, laptop computers, tablets, MP3 players and video game consoles.

The memory card market is very concentrated, the key players are Sandisk, Sony, Toshiba, Transcend, Lexar, Samsung, Verbatim, PNY, Kingston, Delkin, Panasonic, PHISON, MaXell, PQI, Integral. The revenue share of the first three enterprises accounts for about 30% of the total.

At present, in the industrial developed countries the Memory Cards industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Asia. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But those companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Memory Cards production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase . The global SD Memory Cards market is valued at 15300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 20000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on SD Memory Cards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall SD Memory Cards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Sandisk

Sony

Toshiba

Transcend

Lexar

Samsung

Verbatim

PNY

Kingston

Delkin

Panasonic

PHISON

MaXell

PQI

Integral Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

SD

Micro SD

CF

CFast

Others Segment by Application

Camera

Computer

Mobile phone

Other Devices

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 SD Memory Cards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of SD Memory Cards

1.2 SD Memory Cards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global SD Memory Cards Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SD

1.2.3 Micro SD

1.2.4 CF

1.2.5 CFast

1.2.6 Others

1.3 SD Memory Cards Segment by Application

1.3.1 SD Memory Cards Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Camera

1.3.3 Computer

1.3.4 Mobile phone

1.3.5 Other Devices

1.4 Global SD Memory Cards Market by Region

1.4.1 Global SD Memory Cards Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global SD Memory Cards Market Size

1.5.1 Global SD Memory Cards Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global SD Memory Cards Production (2014-2025)

2 Global SD Memory Cards Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global SD Memory Cards Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global SD Memory Cards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global SD Memory Cards Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers SD Memory Cards Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 SD Memory Cards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 SD Memory Cards Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 SD Memory Cards Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global SD Memory Cards Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global SD Memory Cards Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global SD Memory Cards Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America SD Memory Cards Production

3.4.1 North America SD Memory Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe SD Memory Cards Production

3.5.1 Europe SD Memory Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China SD Memory Cards Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China SD Memory Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan SD Memory Cards Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan SD Memory Cards Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global SD Memory Cards Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global SD Memory Cards Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America SD Memory Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe SD Memory Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China SD Memory Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan SD Memory Cards Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global SD Memory Cards Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global SD Memory Cards Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global SD Memory Cards Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global SD Memory Cards Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global SD Memory Cards Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global SD Memory Cards Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global SD Memory Cards Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in SD Memory Cards Business

7.1 Sandisk

7.1.1 Sandisk SD Memory Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 SD Memory Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sandisk SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sony

7.2.1 Sony SD Memory Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 SD Memory Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sony SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Toshiba

7.3.1 Toshiba SD Memory Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 SD Memory Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Toshiba SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Transcend

7.4.1 Transcend SD Memory Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 SD Memory Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Transcend SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Lexar

7.5.1 Lexar SD Memory Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 SD Memory Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Lexar SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Samsung

7.6.1 Samsung SD Memory Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 SD Memory Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Samsung SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Verbatim

7.7.1 Verbatim SD Memory Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 SD Memory Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Verbatim SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 PNY

7.8.1 PNY SD Memory Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 SD Memory Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 PNY SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Kingston

7.9.1 Kingston SD Memory Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 SD Memory Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Kingston SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Delkin

7.10.1 Delkin SD Memory Cards Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 SD Memory Cards Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Delkin SD Memory Cards Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Panasonic

7.12 PHISON

7.13 MaXell

7.14 PQI

7.15 Integral

8 SD Memory Cards Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 SD Memory Cards Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of SD Memory Cards

8.4 SD Memory Cards Industrial Chain Analysis

