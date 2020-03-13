Sea Freight Forwarding -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Sea Freight Forwarding Industry

Description

Sea Freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Sea Freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.

The Sea Freight Forwarding market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top twenty-nine players accounts about 67% of the total revenue in 2016.

2 The leading manufactures players are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans ,DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS and Panalpina. Kuehne + Nagel is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2017. The next is DHL Group and Sinotrans.

3 There are mainly three type service of Sea Freight Forwarding market: Full Container Load (FCL), less-than container load (LCL) and others. Full Container Load (FCL) accounts the largest proportion.

4 Geographically, the global Sea Freight Forwarding market has been segmented into North America, EU, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. The EU held the largest share in the global Sea Freight Forwarding market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2017. The next is North America and China.

In 2018, the global Sea Freight Forwarding market size was 66300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 80700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Sea Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sea Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

Sinotrans

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Dachser

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

UPS Supply Chain

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

CJ Korea Express

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

NNR Global Logistics

Dimerco

Toll Holdings

Pilot Freight Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Sea Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Sea Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Full Container Load (FCL)

1.4.3 Less-than container load (LCL)

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Agricultural

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Beverage

1.5.5 Electronic

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size

2.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Kuehne + Nagel

12.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

12.2 DHL Group

12.2.1 DHL Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development

12.3 Sinotrans

12.3.1 Sinotrans Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.3.4 Sinotrans Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Sinotrans Recent Development

12.4 DB Schenker Logistics

12.4.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.4.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development

12.5 GEODIS

12.5.1 GEODIS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.5.4 GEODIS Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 GEODIS Recent Development

12.6 Panalpina

12.6.1 Panalpina Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.6.4 Panalpina Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Panalpina Recent Development

12.7 DSV

12.7.1 DSV Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.7.4 DSV Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 DSV Recent Development

12.8 Bolloré Logistics

12.8.1 Bolloré Logistics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.8.4 Bolloré Logistics Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Bolloré Logistics Recent Development

12.9 Expeditors

12.9.1 Expeditors Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.9.4 Expeditors Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Expeditors Recent Development

12.10 Dachser

12.10.1 Dachser Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction

12.10.4 Dachser Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Dachser Recent Development

12.11 Nippon Express

12.12 CEVA Logistics

12.13 Pantos Logistics

12.14 Agility Logistics

12.15 Hellmann

12.16 Damco

12.17 KWE

12.18 Hitachi Transport

12.19 UPS Supply Chain

12.20 Sankyu

12.21 Kerry Logistics

12.22 Logwin

12.23 CJ Korea Express

12.24 C.H.Robinson

12.25 Yusen Logistics

12.26 NNR Global Logistics

12.27 Dimerco

12.28 Toll Holdings

12.29 Pilot Freight Services

Continued…

