Sea Freight Forwarding -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
Sea Freight Forwarding Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sea Freight Forwarding -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
Sea Freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Sea Freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.
The Sea Freight Forwarding market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top twenty-nine players accounts about 67% of the total revenue in 2016.
2 The leading manufactures players are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans ,DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS and Panalpina. Kuehne + Nagel is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2017. The next is DHL Group and Sinotrans.
3 There are mainly three type service of Sea Freight Forwarding market: Full Container Load (FCL), less-than container load (LCL) and others. Full Container Load (FCL) accounts the largest proportion.
4 Geographically, the global Sea Freight Forwarding market has been segmented into North America, EU, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. The EU held the largest share in the global Sea Freight Forwarding market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2017. The next is North America and China.
In 2018, the global Sea Freight Forwarding market size was 66300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 80700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Sea Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sea Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kuehne + Nagel
DHL Group
Sinotrans
DB Schenker Logistics
GEODIS
Panalpina
DSV
Bolloré Logistics
Expeditors
Dachser
Nippon Express
CEVA Logistics
Pantos Logistics
Agility Logistics
Hellmann
Damco
KWE
Hitachi Transport
UPS Supply Chain
Sankyu
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
CJ Korea Express
C.H.Robinson
Yusen Logistics
NNR Global Logistics
Dimerco
Toll Holdings
Pilot Freight Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Full Container Load (FCL)
Less-than container load (LCL)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Agricultural
Automotive
Beverage
Electronic
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Sea Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Sea Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Full Container Load (FCL)
1.4.3 Less-than container load (LCL)
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Agricultural
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Beverage
1.5.5 Electronic
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size
2.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Sea Freight Forwarding Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Kuehne + Nagel
12.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
12.2 DHL Group
12.2.1 DHL Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development
12.3 Sinotrans
12.3.1 Sinotrans Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.3.4 Sinotrans Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Sinotrans Recent Development
12.4 DB Schenker Logistics
12.4.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.4.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development
12.5 GEODIS
12.5.1 GEODIS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.5.4 GEODIS Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 GEODIS Recent Development
12.6 Panalpina
12.6.1 Panalpina Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.6.4 Panalpina Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Panalpina Recent Development
12.7 DSV
12.7.1 DSV Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.7.4 DSV Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 DSV Recent Development
12.8 Bolloré Logistics
12.8.1 Bolloré Logistics Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.8.4 Bolloré Logistics Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Bolloré Logistics Recent Development
12.9 Expeditors
12.9.1 Expeditors Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.9.4 Expeditors Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Expeditors Recent Development
12.10 Dachser
12.10.1 Dachser Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Sea Freight Forwarding Introduction
12.10.4 Dachser Revenue in Sea Freight Forwarding Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Dachser Recent Development
12.11 Nippon Express
12.12 CEVA Logistics
12.13 Pantos Logistics
12.14 Agility Logistics
12.15 Hellmann
12.16 Damco
12.17 KWE
12.18 Hitachi Transport
12.19 UPS Supply Chain
12.20 Sankyu
12.21 Kerry Logistics
12.22 Logwin
12.23 CJ Korea Express
12.24 C.H.Robinson
12.25 Yusen Logistics
12.26 NNR Global Logistics
12.27 Dimerco
12.28 Toll Holdings
12.29 Pilot Freight Services
Continued…
