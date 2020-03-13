Shares of : Global Heart Valve Devices Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.35% during 2016 – 2021

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of global heart valve devices market on the basis of Procedure (Replacement and Repair); Replacement Procedure By Technique (Mechanical, Bioprosthetic, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)), Repair By Technique (Surgical Devices, Balloon Valvuloplasty, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil and Saudi Arabia).

Global Heart Valve Devices Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.35% during 2016 – 2021. The strong growth in heart valve devices is driven by rising aging population, growth in population with heart disease and rising advances in minimally invasive technologies. Moreover, companies operating in this market are focusing on investments in R&D for continuous innovation and strengthening their positions in the market by targeted acquisitions and product expansions. Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories and Boston Scientific are the major players in the market.

Demand for bioprosthetic is projected to display a faster growth than mechanical heart valve replacement techniques. However, technologically advanced techniques such as TAVR and TMVR are going to be the major growing sectors in the market. Among the regions, APAC is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the rising number of geriatric population, growing healthcare infrastructure and expansion in medical tourism.

Scope of the Report

The report provides coverage by Procedure, Technique, Region and Country:

By Procedure:

Heart Valve Replacement Devices

Heart Valve Repair Devices

Heart Valve Replacement Devices, By Technique:

Mechanical Valve

Bioprosthetic Valve

TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement)

Heart Valve Repair Devices, By Technique:

Surgical Valve Repair Devices

Balloon Valvuloplasty Devices

TMVR (Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

By Country

US

Canada

Germany

France

U.K

China

India

Japan

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

