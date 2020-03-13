Side score caps & closure Market New Growth Opportunities By 2024

Over the past few years, the packaging industry is observing an impressive growth, mainly driven by the changing needs of brand owners along with rising customization based on the customer’s need. Moreover, one of the important role of packaging is to protect the product as well as to enhance the brand value of that particular product by providing innovative and aesthetic look. Caps & closure are also considered to be one of the important packaging solution among the manufactures of beverages & cosmetic & personal care products.

One of the most widely used caps & closure serving the purpose for most of the brand owners is side score caps & closure. Side score caps & closure is gaining popularity among various end user industries owing to the growing preference towards the luxury packaging. The anti-counterfeit property of side score caps & closure is expected to create a positive impact in the global side score caps & closure market during the forecast period.

Side score caps & closure: Market Dynamics

The global side score caps & closure market is driven by the increasing growth of beverages industry during the forecast period. Increasing number of middle income population in developing economies is expected to intensify the growth of beverages that in turn is expected to escalate the demand of side score caps & closure. Moreover, changing life styles of the people is also expected to fuel the sales of alcoholic beverages that is further propelling the sales of side score caps & closure during the forecast period.

In addition, rising chances of counterfeiting and other threats in the supply chain is also anticipated to fuel the sales of side score caps & closure in the upcoming decade. Cosmetic & personal care industry is also witnessing an impressive growth owing to manufactures preference to create luxury packaging in order to enhance the new customer base along with the existing customers. Moreover, side score caps & closure are used widely in the cosmetic & personal care industry to further stimulate the sales of side score caps & closure in the near future.