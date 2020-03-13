Smart Toys Market Discovers Wings with Entertainment-filled and Educational Toys

The global smart toy market is expected to grow at 3.7% CAGR during 2018-2026. The market is witnessing a healthy growth driven by rising number of AI advancements, growing technical support for IOT, and changing attitudes and lifestyles of consumers. A need to buy products that encompass recent technologies is a prime factor driving the global smart toy market. Additionally, increasing benefits of smart technology such as digital education, health care, networking is fuelling positive awareness regarding smart technology in general.

What is driving the smart toys market?

Growing focus on entertainment, reducing costs of cloud technology, and intuitive nature of smart technologies is majorly driving the global smart toy market. Smartphones have already familiarized kids with several entertainment options as well as the technology itself. Increasing busy lives of adults, lack of sufficient play areas in cities, and expanding horizons in the area of technology make smart toy market a growing venue of opportunity.

A major development in the smart toy market

The recent success of Lego set is a major development in the smart toys market. The game has built an entire enterprise around it immersing children and adults alike. Its success reveals a key insight about highly educated parents. These parents are often involved in the education of their kids, communicate ideas, and are willing to invest a huge chunk of money in learning opportunities for their children.

According to experts, highly educated parents (and high-income individuals) should ideally seek STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) related toys for their children. Although entertainment options do drive growth for the smart toys market, increasingly teaching children motor skills, soft skills, Cognitive skills is becoming more and more important for parents.

What are the biggest short term opportunities in the smart toys market?

The global smart toys market is expanding with more digital, role playing, fantasy, and educational options. The voice and image recognition toys are increasingly in demand in the market. In 2017, these toys accounted for 31.1% share of the global toys market. With rapidly developing artificial intelligence and face recognition technologies, the smart toys market is expected to grow in the near future.

The smart toys connected by WIFI technology would also receive a major boost during the forecast period. The technology enables parents and educators to create a meaningful and engaging dialogue with children. Growing importance of education, increasing promise of an investment, and increased demand for such toys from parents, is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

What are some major trends to watch out for long run prospects in the smart toys market?

Rising urban population, growing disposable income, and shorter time regarding parenting responsibilities are expected to shape the future of the smart toys market. Interactive toys filled with role-play and fantasy application fill a void, which would earlier be met by sufficient number of classmates.

Increasingly stressed adults and children as well makes communicative, engaging, and intuitive toys attractive for parents as well as children. Smart toys are ideal in the modern world as they can educate, entertain, and enrich children without a necessity for playmates as well as parents.

However, the rising costs of smart toys and increasing concerns about connected devices can hamper the growth of the smart toys market. Additionally, lack of awareness in developing regions is also restricting its growth. On a positive note, growing research in smart toys market by major players is expected to boost its prospects in the long run.