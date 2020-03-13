Sports Facility Scheduling & Management Software Market is Driven by Rising Security Concerns and Usage of Video Systems Among End-Users

Sports facility scheduling & management software simplifies the management and scheduling of leagues, trainers, memberships, tournaments, and more. The software is used to create field reservations. Staff members can quickly locate available times with a simple click, generate invoices, and track payment status. In addition, the software also manages all aspects of scheduling the user’s leagues & tournaments, posting all the scores.

Sports facility scheduling & management software provides some major features such as ease of learning, user-friendly-environment, invoicing & payment tracking, photo ID’s & player passes, locker management and equipment tracking, front desk check-in, fitness assessment, registration management, marketing tools, employee time clock, merchant processing with constellation payments, and payroll and commission tracking. Sports facility scheduling & management software helps in increasing revenue or funds, and reduces the errors during the game. It provides advanced games management technologies, such as facial recognition.

The global sports facility scheduling & management software market is mainly driven by rising security concerns and usage of video systems among end-users. Additionally, a rise in the demand for customer online registration for participation in sports is anticipated to boost demand for sports facility scheduling & management software around the globe. This is primarily because sports facility scheduling management software helps customers to see available time slots in real-time, and make booking requests or pay through an online payment gateway.

Furthermore, increase in the adoption of multi sports facility by end-users to enhance their sports selection processes is projected to fuel the demand for sports facility scheduling & management solutions across the world. Moreover, growing demand for sports facility scheduling & management software to reduce the admin time and increase the accuracy and efficiency of sports management tasks is also a major factor which is estimated to boost the global sports facility scheduling & management software market in the coming years. However, the high deployment cost of sports facility scheduling & management software is a significant factor projected to hamper the market.

The global sports facility scheduling & management software market can be segmented based on component, deployment, end-user, and region. Based on component, the market can be classified into software and services. The services segment can be split into professional and managed services. In terms of deployment, the sports facility scheduling & management software market can be categorized into on-premises, and cloud-based. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into sport clubs, sport leagues, and sports associations.

In terms of region, the global sports facility scheduling & management software market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific. The sports facility scheduling & management software market in North America is estimated to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. North America has been an early adopter of sports facility scheduling & management software due to the presence of new technology-based solution vendors in the region.

The sports facility scheduling & management software market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period. The demand for sports facility scheduling & management software in the region is primarily generated from countries such as India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, rapid digitization of sports organizations, increasing adoption of cloud services, and a rise in awareness among end-users are expected to create new opportunities for the growth of the sports facility scheduling & management software market in Asia Pacific. Major players operating in the global sports facility scheduling & management software market include EZFacility, Inc., eSoft Planner, SAP SE, Blue Star Sport Limited, Daktronics, Inc., Synergy Sports Technology, Edge10 Corp Ltd, Wenger Corporation, Good Sports Inc., Almeda, Inc., MINDBODY, Inc., and Xytech Systems Corporation.

