Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2026 Coherent Market Insights

In cartilage regeneration, stem cells have the potential for multiple differentiation and self-replication, making it an ideal choice for use as seed cells. Growing regenerative medicine industry and increasing demand for stem cells in the development of various types of cell therapies are expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. Mesenchymal stem cells are the most widely applied stem cells in the field of cartilage regeneration.

Market Dynamics

Growing osteoarthritis incidence among the global population is supporting the adoption of stem cell cartilage regeneration therapy. For instance, according to November 2017, Arthritis Foundation data findings, with the increase in global geriatric population, degenerative disease disorders such as osteoarthritis will impact at least 130 million individuals around the globe by 2050.

Furthermore, various government agencies are focusing on policies to enhance adoption of stem cell therapies, which is expected to drive growth of stem cell cartilage regeneration market in the near future. For instance, in December 2016, the 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act) was signed into law by the U.S. FDA, thereby allowing legislation for an expedited approval path for cellular medicines designated as regenerative medicine advanced therapies (RMATs) to patients who are in need of it.

The global stem cell cartilage regeneration market size was valued at US$ 254.4 million in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgery Procedures is expected to Drive Growth of Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market

Stem cell therapy for knees, minimally invasive procedure, has the potential to decrease inflammation, halt progression of arthritic damage, repair joint cartilage, and delay or avoid knee replacement surgery. Injection of progenitor cells, especially mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), has been found to be an effective and better solution for repairing degenerative cartilage compared to implantation of differentiated cells such as articular cartilage.

In addition to this, other potential benefits such as lower risk and shorter duration of minimally invasive surgery procedures are expected to fuel demand for stem cell therapy for cartilage regeneration during the forecast period. For instance, according to NCBI 2016 report, a minimally invasive procedure to harvest stem cells from both fat and bone marrow and inject the concentrated cells under image guidance can be performed in 2-3 hours.

Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global stem cell cartilage regeneration market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to be the most conducive region for growth of the stem cell cartilage regeneration market over the forecast period, due to high presence of key players in the region. Key players such as Vericel Corporation, Osiris Therapeutics, among others are focusing on various growth strategies such as gaining regulatory product approvals and launching innovative stem cell based cartilage regeneration products and technologies in the market.

Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global stem cell cartilage regeneration market include Theracell Advanced Biotechnology Ltd., Orthocell Ltd., Xintela AB, CellGenix GmbH, Merck KGaA, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., BioTissue SA, and Vericel Corporation.

