Student RFID Tracking Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2025

RFID (radio frequency identification) is mainly used to transfer data wirelessly with the help of electromagnetic fields. This technology uses readers or RFID cards to transfer data. Student RFID tracking systems are mainly used to track movements of students, their attendance, and other related issues. An RFID system is an advanced tracking system which helps enhance safety and security of every student in an institution. Over the years, many organizations have installed this system, and educational institutions are also reaping the benefits of this new technology.

The global market of student RFID tracking is gaining traction due to its benefits such as its ability to track the movement of every student inside the school, student tracking systems inside the bus, and so on. This factor is driving the market of student RFID tracking globally which is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period. With the help of this new technology, students can be tracked inside the bus to see if the student is getting off at the right bus stop or not. In addition, rising security concerns about students in the school among parents and teachers is triggering the demand for RFID technology. Owing to this factor, the student RFID tracking market is growing significantly and is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Moreover, RFID technology is used for automated attendance tracking. Therefore, teachers do not have to take attendance manually, thus leading to time saving. RFID cards are used for tracking guests entering the school premises and it also tracks guest movement inside the school. Security of students is thus enhanced in the school, which is fueling the demand for student RFID tracking globally.

The market of student RFID (radio frequency identification) tracking is segmented into three categories based on deployment, product type and end use. By deployment the market is segmented by cloud and on premises. In terms of product type the market of student RFID tracking is segmented by tags, readers, middleware. On the basis of end use the market of student RFID tracking is segmented by K-12 and higher education.

By geography, the global student RFID tracking market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America student RFID tracking market held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to hold its position throughout the forecast period. The Asia Pacific (APAC) student RFID tracking market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing adoption of advanced technology in the school for tracking is the major driving factor in North America and is expected to fuel the overall market growth of student RFID tracking market during the forecast period. Additionally, in Europe and Asia-Pacific, many educational institutions are redesigning and modernizing their security systems. Asia Pacific is anticipated the highest growth due to the rising economics such as China and India. Middle East and Africa has shown a remarkable growth in student RFID tracking market followed by Latin America in recent years.

The student RFID tracking market is marked by strong competition from the key players operating in this industry. Numerous mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnership agreements, product innovation, research and development and geographical expansion are some of the key strategies adopted by players to ensure long-term sustenance in this market. Key participants in the global student RFID tracking industry include Northstar. (Bangalore, India.), GAO RFID (Ontario, U.S.), and Coresonant Systems Pvt Ltd (India).

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

