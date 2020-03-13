Tea Tree Oil -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Tea Tree Oil Industry

Description

Tea tree oil, also known as melaleuca oil is an essential oil with a fresh camphoraceous odor and a color that ranges from pale yellow to nearly colorless and clear. It is taken from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia, which is native to Southeast Queensland and the Northeast coast of New South Wales, Australia.

The Tea Tree Oil is extracted from Melaleuca Ahemifolia, this plant is native to Australia, and is only suitable for planting in subtropical climates. Australia is the main production base of Tea Tree Oil, with over 80% share in global. Global key manufacturers: Main Camp, G.R. Davis, Maria River Plantation, Cassegrain Kalara, NATTO, Jenbrook, LvHuan Technology, Coromandel Mountains, Fuyang Biotechnology, Oribi Oils, Nandu Biology, Bestdo Technology, Thursday Plantation and SOiL and so on.

The sales volume of Tea Tree Oil was 692 metric tons in 2017, of which 81.51% is produced in Australia.

North America and Europe are the major consumption markets, with global Market Share of 48% and 22% in 2017. Asia is a potential market; the Market Share is gradually increased year by year.

Tea Tree Oil mainly sales in pure oil form, Some companies make TTO as “medicinal” “pharmaceutical” or “premium” grade, this is usually based on these oils containing a slightly higher percentage of terpinen-4-ol,however, there is no scientific evidence that these oils are more antimicrobial active than regular TTO.

As the downstream healthcare industry is on a flourishing development nowadays, the importance of Tea Tree Oil will become more and more apparent over time, and when the market outbreak its potential, Tea Tree Oil industry will enter a new era.

Tea tree oil is also produced in several other countries including China, South Africa, Kenya, Indonesia and Thailand. All of this TTO is produced from Melaleuca alternifolia, an Australian native tree that originated in the coastal regions of Southern Queensland and Northern NSW. No one can accurately state how much TTO is produced in these other countries.

The global Tea Tree Oil market is valued at 31 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 47 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tea Tree Oil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Tea Tree Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tea Tree Oil in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Tea Tree Oil market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Tea Tree Oil market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Main Camp

G.R. Davis

Maria River Plantation

Cassegrain Kalara

NATTO

Jenbrook

LvHuan Technology

Coromandel Mountains

Fuyang Biotechnology

Oribi Oils

Nandu Biology

Bestdo Technology

Thursday Plantation

SOiL

Market size by Product

Pharmaceutical Grade Oil

Premium Grade Oil

Market size by End User

Medicine

Skincare Products

Other Use

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

GCC Countries

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Tea Tree Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Tea Tree Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Tea Tree Oil companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Tea Tree Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

