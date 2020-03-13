The Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market Anticipated To Boost $145.48 Million By 2023 .

The Europe residential dehumidifier market size was valued at $85.28 million in 2016 to reach $145.48 million by 2023, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023. Residential dehumidifiers are the appliances used to eliminate musty odor due to increased humidity levels in the air. They make residential places less hospitable for the growth of allergens such as dust mites, mold, and mildew.

Rapid development in the real estate sector leading to construction of residential buildings drives the growth of the Europe residential dehumidifier market. In addition, increase in awareness toward health and changes in weather conditions are the major factors expected to drive the demand for residential dehumidifiers. Moreover, growth in awareness about the benefits of maintaining indoor air quality at home is anticipated to boost the Europe residential dehumidifier market growth. However, high cost of residential dehumidifiers and the seasonality of the product majorly restrain the market. Improved standard of living and increase in disposable income of consumers are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the Europe residential dehumidifier market.

The Europe residential dehumidifier market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and country. Based on type, the Europe residential dehumidifier market is bifurcated into refrigerant type dehumidifier and chemical absorbent dehumidifier. Distribution channel covered in the study includes supermarket, specialty store, online, and others. Based on country, the market is analyzed across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Holland, Belgium, and rest of Europe.

The Key Players DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l, Ebac Ltd, Chal-Tec GmbH, Meaco (U.K.) Limited, PVG International, Trotec GmbH, and Suntec Industries China.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the market.

The market trend analysis for all the countries is conducted by constructing estimations for key segments between 2016 and 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report helps understand the strategies adopted by the leading companies in the industry.

This study evaluates competitive landscape of the Europe residential dehumidifier industry to understand the market scenario.

Extensive analysis is conducted by key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Refrigerant Type Dehumidifier

Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifier

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online Store

Others

By Country

UK

France

Germany

Spain

Holland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

