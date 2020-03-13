Transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement methods are gaining significant traction due to advances in valve therapy. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) can be used as an alternative to open-heart surgery and is used in treating mitral valve stenosis, mitral valve prolapse, and mitral valve regurgitation.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2189

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement Market Drivers

Increasing mortality due to chronic and cardiovascular diseases especially in the elderly population is a major factor boosting the growth of the market. As per the American Heart Association estimates in 2017, around 19.1 million death occur annually worldwide due to various cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, as per the United Nations (UN) estimates 2017, the geriatric population in the U.S. is expected to reach over 72 million by 2022. The growth of this target population coupled with increasing risk of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The global transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement devices market is expected to witness growth, owing to continuous technological advancements such as developing multiple use valves. For instance, in June 2017, Edwards Lifesciences received FDA approval for its SAPIEN 3 transcatheter prosthetic heart valve, indicated for placement within both mitral valves and aortic valves.

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is projected to dominate transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement market, owing to high prevalence of cardiac disease. For instance, in the U.S., heart disease is a leading cause of death, accounting for around 375,000 deaths annually. According to ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research 2016, Mitral regurgitation is the most frequent valve disease in the U.S. affecting nearly 1 in 10 people of 75 years or older.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth, owing expansions of manufacturing facilities by market players. For instance, Medtronic, Inc. in March 2011, opened new manufacturing facility in Singapore to meet increasing demand for cardiac devices in region.

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement Market – Competitive Analysis

The key players operating in the global transcatheter mitral valve repair and replacement devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik Private Limited, Colibri Heart Valve, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, HLT Medical, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Neovasc Inc., and NeoChord.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2189

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.