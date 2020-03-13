Tylosin is used in livestock for various purposes such as a feed additive for growth promotion and as an antibiotic against infectious diseases in animals such as chickens, turkeys, felines, canines, pigs, calves, and others. These antibiotics aid in the treatment of chronic respiratory disease (CRD) associated with Mycoplasma Gallisepticum and Mycolplasma synoviae and other infections.

Tylosin is used for treatment and control of swine dysentery associated with Brachyspira Hyodysenteriae and for the control of porcine proliferate enteropathies in pigs. Moreover, Tylosin is highly effective in tylosin-responsive diarrhea in dogs, which is a canine chronic, recurrent diarrhea that responds repeatedly to Tylosin treatment.

Market Dynamics

The global Tylosin market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for Tylosin in livestock industry. For instance, according to a study by Ministry for Primary Industries, New Zealand 2016, Tylosin accounted for over 83% of macrolide and lincosamide sales during 2011 and 2014 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Moreover, certain mergers and acquisitions are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Eily, Lilly, and Company acquired Novartis Animal Health in 2014. Varied product offering by manufacturers such as Elanco Animal Health is expected to propel the global Tylosin market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Elanco offers Component with Tylan, an implant line with initial and terminal implants for steers and heifers. This implant includes a tylosin tartrate (Tylan) pellet that dissolves and releases antibacterial throughout the implant site.

Increasing demand for healthy livestock is expected to support growth of global Tylosin market over the forecast period

The demand for livestock animals for consumption is on the rise worldwide and is expected to maintain the positive growth in demand over the forecast period. Subsequently, the demand for infection-free and healthy livestock used primarily for consumption is increasing. However, the prevalence of various microbial infections is high in both humans and animals. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2017, zoonotic diseases are common in the U.S. and worldwide and over 6 out of every 10 known infectious diseases in humans are spread from animals. Hence, antibiotics are an important medication for livestock that aide in providing healthy food products for consumption in humans.

Moreover, antibiotics such as Tylosin are used in various animal species for prevention of mycoplasmosis. For instance, animals such as chickens, turkeys, pigs, and calves require oral Tylosin to be administered in required dosage to prevent mycoplasmosis and to grow healthy livestock. Furthermore, livestock is a major source of income in several of the emerging economies such as Brazil, which is major factor expected to contribute in growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

However, increasing antimicrobial resistance in livestock is expected to restrain growth of the global Tylosin market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2013, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Academic Senate passed a resolution to restrict purchase of meat raised with nontherapeutic antibiotics.

Key players operating in the global Tylosin market include Zoetis, Tairui Pharmaceuticals, Lukang Pharmaceutical, Henan Hualun, Qilu Pharmaceutical (Inner Mongolia) Co., Ltd, Huvepharma, AdvaCare Pharma, and Elanco Animal Health.

