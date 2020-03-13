Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) is a naturally occurring bile acid and is used to dissolve gallstones that are rich in cholesterol. It is also used to improve the flow of bile in primary biliary cirrhosis. UDCA solubilizes cholesterol gallstones and improves the liver function in case of cholestatic diseases. UDCA can be obtained from cholic acid, which is the most abundant and least expensive bile acid available.

Market Dynamics

Increasing incidence of gallstones and cystic fibrosis is expected to propel demand for UDCA, thereby driving the ursodeoxycholic acid market growth. According to a study published in the journal Gastroenterology, 2009, cholelithiasis, the presence of gallstones in the gallbladder, is estimated to occur in 10 – 15% of the adult population in the U.S. Although, gallstones can occur at any age, it is rare before the age of 30. A progressive increase in risk of cholelithiasis is observed with age and in patients over 50, the prevalence ranges is between 25-30%.

Moreover, prevalence of gallstones is two to three times higher in women than in men. According to the American College of Gastroenterology 2018 report, gallstones occur in around 20% of women by the age of 60. Moreover, women between the age of 20 and 60 years are three times more likely to develop gallstones than men.

Ursodeoxycholic acid is increasingly being used for the treatment of chronic cholestatic liver diseases. Increasing prevalence of cystic fibrosis and gall stones is a major factor driving growth of the global ursodeoxycholic acid market during the forecast period. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 2015 data, around 30,000 people suffered from cystic fibrosis in the U.S. Moreover, around 1,000 new cases of cystic fibrosis are diagnosed in the country, annually. According to the American Gastroenterological Association 2017 report, gallstones is affecting 10-15% of the U.S. population annually, which accounts for around 25 million people.

Women are more likely to develop gallstones in comparison to men. High estrogen levels during pregnancy, birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy are the major factors that produce gallstones in women. Moreover, occurrence of gallstones is also high in older adults and individuals with a family history of gallstones. Surgery is the usual treatment for symptomatic gallstones, however treatment with ursodeoxycholic acid can dissolve smaller stones, which are made mainly of cholesterol.

Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global ursodeoxycholic acid market include, Abil Chempharma, Arcelor Chemicals, Biotavia Labs, Daewoong Chemical, Dipharma Francis, Erregierre, Grindeks, ICE, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Pharma Zell, Suzhou Tianlu, and Zhangshanbelling.

