Wearable Technology Market Forecast To Reach  $57, 653 Million With a Notable CAGR of 16.2%  By 2022 

The wearable technology market is expected to reach a market value of $57, 653 million by 2022 from $19, 633 million in 2016, growing with a notable CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period..

Increase in healthcare awareness, portable and convenient usage of wearables, and entry of large smartphone manufacturers are expected to drive growth in the wearable technology industry. Demand for sophisticated devices with innovative features further supplements the market growth. However,

Factors such as security concerns and high cost of manufacturing in the global wearable technology industry are likely to hamper the market growth. Moreover, due to increase in smartphone penetration, the demand for wearable technology is expected to grow at a faster rate.

The global wearable technology market is segmented based on devices, product type, application, and geography. Based on devices the market is segmented into smart watches, smart glasses, activity trackers, smart clothing, and others. The smart watch market is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period and is likely to reach a market size of $17, 883 million by 2022.

Factors such as large players entering the global market, advancement in research and development, higher manufacturing cost, demand for high end devices, increasing competition, and standardization will have a significant impact on the smart watch market. Based on product type the wearable technology market is segmented into wrist wear, eyewear, hearables, body wear, and neckwear. Based on application, the wearable technology market is segmented into lifestyle, healthcare, consumer application, defense, fitness and sports, entertainment and enterprise, and industrial. Based on geography, the global wearable technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Players : Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Adidas AG., Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and Motorola Solutions Inc. Fossil Group, Inc., Google Inc., Jawbone, Misfit, Pebble Technology Corp., Polar Electro, Inc., Withings SA, Michael Kors, Casio Electronics Co. Ltd., TAG Heuer, Tom Tom, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Xiaomi Inc., Moov Inc., Whoop

Key Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of wearable technology industry to identify the potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analyses have been elucidated.

Porter’s five forces model helps in analyzing the potential buyers & suppliers and the competitive sketch of the market, which is expected to guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly.

Wearable technology market analysis includes market size estimates from 2014 through 2022 including market size by device, product type, application and geography value in $ million.

Wearable Technology Market Key Segments

By Devices

Smart watches

Smart glasses

Fitness & wellness devices

Smart clothing

Others (Earphones, body monitors, and wearable cameras)

By Product type:

Wrist wear

Eye wear

Hearables

Body wear

Neck wear

By Application:

Lifestyle

Healthcare

Consumer applications

Defense

Fitness & sports

Enterprise & industrial

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

