What is Digital English Language Learning Market Know How it will take Technology to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2023

English is spoken by more than one billion people worldwide and is the second most popular language to learn after Mandarin. ELT programs are gaining momentum because of globalization, urbanization, and the desire for better education and employment opportunities.

With the advent of the Internet, information and communications technology (ICT) tools are being used to provide learning content in digital formats. Digital English language learning comprises digital content and products that facilitate the learning of languages through ICT tools.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital English Language Learning market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital English Language Learning market by product type and applications/end industries.

Increased number of student enrollment for graduate schools to English speaking countries iIconsidered to be the primary contributor to the growth of this market. In the higher education segment, universities in the US, Australia, the UK, and Canada require applicants to pass language tests such as the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and International English Language Testing System (IELTS). In an attempt to excel in these tests students are compelled to enroll in private English language training (ELT) institutions. This development has led to significant demand for ELT in countries like India and China, where each year, the number of graduates moving to countries like UK and US for advanced studies is growing at a notable rate. This rise in the number of English language learners will augment the growth of the global digital English language learning market during the forecast period.

The global digital English language learning market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional manufacturers. With international players increasing their footprint in the market, regional manufacturers are finding it difficult to compete with them, especially on features of quality, technology, and pricing. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further due to the increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and increasing number of M&A.

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next several years. Countries in the region have started introducing formal English language education from the first year of junior secondary schools. Countries such as China and South Korea are keen on increasing English language skills among students. As a result, these countries are investing heavily in English language courses, making them the top revenue contributors globally. Also, the rise in the number of students migrating to western countries such as the US and the UK is another factor contributing to the growth of the English learning market in the region.

The global Digital English Language Learning market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital English Language Learning.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Berlitz Languages

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

EF Education First

inlingua

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

LearnCube

McGraw-Hill Education

Onwards Learning

OKpanda

Oxford University Press

Rosetta Stone

Transparent Language

Voxy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise

Cloud based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Academic

Non-academic

