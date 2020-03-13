Wood Plastic Composites Market Anticipating a High Boost till 2023, By Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc., Axion International,  Inc., Beologic N.V

Wood plastic composites (WPC) are derived from wood fiber material, thermoplastic polymers, and additives. They are used as a substitute component to manufacture furniture, automobiles, railings, cladding, decking lumber, molding, and others. These composites have gained traction in the last few years due to potential benefits such as costs savings, durability, recyclability, sustainability, and others.

The Wood Plastic Composites Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

By Market Players: Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc., Axion International, Inc., Beologic N.V., Certainteed Corporation, Fiberon LLC., Fkur Kunststoff GmbH, Polymera, Inc., Tamko Building Products, Inc., Timbertech Ltd., Trex Company Inc.

The report firstly introduced the Wood Plastic Composites basics: Definitions, segment classifications, outlook and market overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, company profile analysis, cost structures, raw materials and so on. Moreover, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America have been studied in depth to gain better market penetration and assure exact analysis. Top manufacturers have been given prime importance to make sure their strategies are understood and their position in this particular market can be elucidated.

This study provides an evaluation of aspects that are expected to impact growth of market in an undesired or constructive method. The Wood Plastic Composites market has been consistently examined with respect to the corresponding market segments. Each year within the mentioned forecast period is concisely considered in terms of produce and worth in the regional as well as the global markets respectively.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global Wood Plastic Composites market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top player positioning

3.3. PATENT ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Patent analysis by year

3.3.2. Patent analysis by company

3.3.3. Patent analysis by region

3.3.4. Patent analysis by product

3.4. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3. Threat of substitutes

3.4.4. Threat of new entrants

3.4.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Environment friendly fuel for the growing building & construction sector

3.5.1.2. Long term solution for energy supply security

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Food vs. fuel

3.5.2.2. Challenges with engine compatibility

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Alternative fuel due to volatile price change in crude oil

3.6. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016 (%)

CHAPTER 4 WOOD PLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market Size and forecast

4.2. PE-BASED COMPOSITES

4.2.1. Key Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.2.1. By Type

4.2.2.2. By Application

4.3. PVC-BASED COMPOSITES

4.3.1. Key Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.2.1. By Type

4.3.2.2. By Application

4.4. PP-BASED COMPOSITES

4.4.1. Key Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.2.1. By Geography

4.4.2.2. By Application

4.5. OTHERS

4.5.1. Key Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.2.1. By Type

4.5.2.2. By Application

CHAPTER 5 WOOD PLASTIC COMPOSITES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION

5.2.1. Key Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.2.1. By Type

5.3. AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS

5.3.1. Key Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.2.1. By Type

5.4. INDUSTRIAL & CONSUMER PRODUCTS

5.4.1. Key Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.2.1. By Type

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Key Market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.2.1. By Type

