2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market By SWOT Analysis along with illustrations, Manufacturers and Forecast 2019 to 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Nippon Shokubai

Arkema

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Eastman

Formosa Plastics

Ashland

The Toagosei Group

Sunvic Chemical

Taixing Jurong Chemical

Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical

Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

≥99.0%

≥99.5%

Others

Segment by Application

Paints and Inks

Adhesives

Construction Materials

Others

Table of Contents

1 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA)

1.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 ≥99.0%

1.2.3 ≥99.5%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Paints and Inks

1.3.3 Adhesives

1.3.4 Construction Materials

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Size

1.5.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production

3.4.1 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production

3.5.1 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dow Chemical

7.2.1 Dow Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dow Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nippon Shokubai

7.3.1 Nippon Shokubai 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nippon Shokubai 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Arkema

7.4.1 Arkema 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Arkema 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LG Chem

7.5.1 LG Chem 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LG Chem 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Eastman

7.7.1 Eastman 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Eastman 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Formosa Plastics

7.8.1 Formosa Plastics 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Formosa Plastics 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Ashland

7.9.1 Ashland 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Ashland 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 The Toagosei Group

7.10.1 The Toagosei Group 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 The Toagosei Group 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Sunvic Chemical

7.12 Taixing Jurong Chemical

7.13 Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical

7.14 Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid

8 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA)

8.4 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Distributors List

9.3 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Market Forecast

11.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate (2-EHA) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

