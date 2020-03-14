2019 Compressor Market Development Status and 2025 Forecast Study now at ARCognizance.com
Global Compressor Market
A compressor is a mechanical device that increases the pressure of a gas by reducing its volume. Compressors are similar to pumps: both increase the pressure on a fluid and both can transport the fluid through a pipe.
The global compressor market is segmented into three major geographical segments: the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. APAC dominated the global compressor market, owing to the growing natural gas infrastructure development in China.
The global Compressor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Compressor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Compressor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Atlas Copco
Ingersoll Rand
Sullair
Kaeser
Doosan
Gardner Denver
BOGE
Kobelco
Elgi
Airman
China Local Manufacturers Covered
Fusheng
Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co., Ltd
Hongwuhuan
Hanbell
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Reciprocating Compressor
Screw Compressor
Centrifugal Compressor
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Manufacturing
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Compressor Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Compressor Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Compressor Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Compressor Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Compressor Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Compressor Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Compressor Business
Chapter Eight: Compressor Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Compressor Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
