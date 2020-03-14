Action Camera Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Action Camera Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Action cameras are unlike any other kind of camera. They’re designed to be attached to helmets, surfboards, cars and other objects, and they’re small, tough and simple, with a lens that captures the world in high-definition video in a wide-angle fish-eye perspective.

This report studies the Action Camera Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The action camera industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Since 2009, the market-penetration rate of Action Camera is enlarging ï¼Œand Action Camera is gradually replacing other digital Cameras.

Currently consumer sales, mainly for extreme sports has accounted for the vast majority of worldwide demand, however professional sales are set to accelerate, driven mainly by TV Shipments, emergency services, and security.

The largest threat to the action camera brand of United States currently is the Original Equipment Manufacture from Asia. They may elect to manufacture their own products that are similar to original brand. It will increase the additional competition from this companies, principally located in or originating from the Asia Pacific region, which offer very low cost products, including products modeled on, direct copies of, or counterfeits products. It will lead to cause market pricing pressure, customer dissatisfaction and harm to reputation and brand name.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Action Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Action Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.7% over the next five years, will reach 24000 million US$ in 2024, from 5280 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gopro

SONY

Ion

Coutour

Polaroid

Garmin

Drift Innovation

Panasonic

SJCAM

Amkov

Veho

Chilli Technology

Decathlon

Braun

Rollei

JVC Kenwood

Toshiba

HTC

Kodak

Casio

RIOCH

XIAOMI

Ordro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Consumer (Outdoor Pursuits and Evidential Users)

Professional (TV Shipments, Emergency Services and Security)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Outdoor Pursuits

Evidential Users

TV Shipments

Emergency Services

Security

Highlights of the Global Action Camera report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Action Camera market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Action Camera market.

Chapter 1, to describe Action Camera Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Action Camera , with sales, revenue, and price of Action Camera , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Action Camera , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Action Camera market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Action Camera sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

