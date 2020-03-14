Active Protection System Market 2019 Latest Trend, Applications & 2024 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Analytical Research Cognizance: Statistical Analysis for Active Protection System Market Report capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report studies the Active Protection System market, Active Protection Systems (APSs) are subsystems integrated into or installed on a combat vehicle to automatically acquire, track, and respond with hard or soft kill capabilities to a variety of threats, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). APS technologies are not new, and a number of nations have already employed APS on the battlefield.

The proliferation of advanced RPGs and ATGMs is of concern to some defense officials and policymakers. These weapons—RPGs in particular—have been particularly popular with insurgents because they are readily available, relatively inexpensive, and require little training. Technical and operational challenges to APS include being able to work under extremely demanding circumstances and compressed timelines, robustness against countermeasures, minimizing the threat to friendly forces and civilians, being compatible with the space and power allocated to it on the vehicle, and affordability.

Scope of the Report:

Factors such as modernization of armed forces, rise in asymmetric warfare, and rising need for security from different types of weapon systems are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The use of active protection systems in defense has increased considerably in the past few years, mainly driven by the rise in the number of warfare platforms being manufactured worldwide. These warfare platforms require systems that can help detect, track, and defend against incoming threats.

On the basis of platform, the active protection system market has been segmented into air defense and ground defense. The land segment is projected to keep being the major market during the forecast period. The rising demand for active protection systems can be attributed to several factors, including increasing focus on close combat systems, upgradation of existing armored platforms, need for connected warfare systems, and safety of soldiers in a war-like situation, among others.

The global Active Protection System market is valued at 4110 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5610 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Active Protection System.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

KBM

Israel Military Industries

Rheinmetall AG

Raytheon Company

Artis, LLC

Saab AB

Aselsan

Safran Electronics & Defense

Airbus Defense and Space

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Soft Kill System

Hard Kill System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Air Defense

Ground Defense

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Active Protection System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Active Protection System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Active Protection System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Active Protection System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Active Protection System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Active Protection System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Active Protection System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Active Protection System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Active Protection System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Active Protection System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Active Protection System Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

