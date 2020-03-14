Adjustable Speed Drive Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Adjustable Speed Drive Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Adjustable speed drives, also known as variable speed drives (VSDs) or variable frequency drive (VFD), is a type of motor controller that drives an electric motor by varying the frequency and voltage supplied to the electric motor. The global Adjustable Speed Drive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Adjustable Speed Drive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Adjustable Speed Drive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Danfoss (Denmark)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

WEG (Brazil)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland)

General Electric (U.S.)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Crompton Greaves (India)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Invertek Drives Ltd (UK)

Johnson Controls (U.S.)

Trane (Ingersoll Rand) (Ireland)

Belden (U.S.)

Magnetek (U.S.)

NORD Drivesystems (Germany) Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Low Voltage Drives

Medium Voltage Drives

High Voltage Drives Segment by Application

Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Conveyors

Extruders

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Adjustable Speed Drive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Adjustable Speed Drive

1.2 Adjustable Speed Drive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Low Voltage Drives

1.2.3 Medium Voltage Drives

1.2.4 High Voltage Drives

1.3 Adjustable Speed Drive Segment by Application

1.3.1 Adjustable Speed Drive Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pumps

1.3.3 Fans

1.3.4 Compressors

1.3.5 Conveyors

1.3.6 Extruders

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market Size

1.5.1 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Adjustable Speed Drive Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Adjustable Speed Drive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adjustable Speed Drive Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Adjustable Speed Drive Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Adjustable Speed Drive Production

3.4.1 North America Adjustable Speed Drive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Adjustable Speed Drive Production

3.5.1 Europe Adjustable Speed Drive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Adjustable Speed Drive Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Adjustable Speed Drive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Adjustable Speed Drive Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Adjustable Speed Drive Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Adjustable Speed Drive Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Adjustable Speed Drive Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Adjustable Speed Drive Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Adjustable Speed Drive Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Adjustable Speed Drive Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adjustable Speed Drive Business

7.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

7.1.1 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Adjustable Speed Drive Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Adjustable Speed Drive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Siemens AG (Germany)

7.2.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Adjustable Speed Drive Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Adjustable Speed Drive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Siemens AG (Germany) Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Schneider Electric (France)

7.3.1 Schneider Electric (France) Adjustable Speed Drive Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Adjustable Speed Drive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Schneider Electric (France) Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Danfoss (Denmark)

7.4.1 Danfoss (Denmark) Adjustable Speed Drive Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Adjustable Speed Drive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Danfoss (Denmark) Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

7.5.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.) Adjustable Speed Drive Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Adjustable Speed Drive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.) Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 WEG (Brazil)

7.6.1 WEG (Brazil) Adjustable Speed Drive Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Adjustable Speed Drive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 WEG (Brazil) Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

7.7.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Adjustable Speed Drive Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Adjustable Speed Drive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan) Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland)

7.8.1 Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland) Adjustable Speed Drive Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Adjustable Speed Drive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland) Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 General Electric (U.S.)

7.9.1 General Electric (U.S.) Adjustable Speed Drive Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Adjustable Speed Drive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 General Electric (U.S.) Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

7.10.1 Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.) Adjustable Speed Drive Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Adjustable Speed Drive Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.) Adjustable Speed Drive Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

7.12 Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

7.13 Crompton Greaves (India)

7.14 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

7.15 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

7.16 Invertek Drives Ltd (UK)

7.17 Johnson Controls (U.S.)

7.18 Trane (Ingersoll Rand) (Ireland)

7.19 Belden (U.S.)

7.20 Magnetek (U.S.)

7.21 NORD Drivesystems (Germany)

8 Adjustable Speed Drive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Adjustable Speed Drive Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Adjustable Speed Drive

8.4 Adjustable Speed Drive Industrial Chain Analysis

