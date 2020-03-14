Air Compressor Market: Owing to rise in demand from end-user industries such as Construction, food & beverage, manufacturing and oil & gas

The increase in adoption of energy efficient and robust air compressors across different industry verticals is expected to drive the demand for the air compressor market during the forecast period. Also, the increase in demand from the end-user industries such as food & beverage, oil & gas, manufacturing, and power generation is also expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the global air compressor market in 2016 owing to the increase in demand from food & beverage, manufacturing and oil & gas industries. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate followed by Europe due to rise in demand from end-user industries.

Air Compressor by Type, Technology, Lubrication Method, Power Rating and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2023, the air compressor market was valued at $19,798.56 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $26,850.35 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.47% from 2014 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global air compressor market, followed by Europe and North America.

However, the utilization of high technical expertise, R&D, and accessories for enhancing the efficiency of compression in the equipment results in high installation and maintenance cost, which is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global air compressor market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

In 2016, the rotary-based air compressors, accounted for the maximum revenue share in the overall air compressor market by technology owing to their lower cost of operations and large production capabilities. However, the centrifugal-based air compressors is expected to provide profitable opportunities to the manufacturers owing to their superior technology resulting in efficient continuous flow rate with variable compression capabilities.

The oil-free segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 4.77% owing to increase in demand for reducing the cost of operation by eliminating lubrication. Moreover, the medical and power generation end users in the air compressor market is also expected to generate attractive business opportunities during the forecast period (20172023).

Air Compressor Market Key Segments:

By Type

Portable

Stationary

By Technology

Reciprocating

Rotary

Centrifugal

By Lubrication Method

Oiled

Oil-free

By Power Rating

0-100 kW

101-300 kW

301-500 kW

501 kW & above

By End-User Industry

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Medical

Power Generation

Others

The key players profiled in the air compressor market include Atlas Copco AB, Kobe Steel Ltd., Elgi Equipments Limited, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Suzler Ltd., Ebara Corporations, Porter Cable, and VMAC Global Technology Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the market.

