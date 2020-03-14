Air Purification System Market By Study Growth Factors, Types and Applications with Market Forecast 2018 – 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Air Purification System Market (By Technologies – HEPA Purifier, Ionic Air Purifier, Electrostatic Precipitators, Ultra Violet (UV) Light Purifier, Activated Carbon Purifier, Market By Impurities – Oil &Mist Collectors, Smoke Collectors, Fume Extraction, Market By End Users – Residential, Commercial) – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report to their offering.
The Air Purification System Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Air Purification System Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Air Purification System Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Air Purification System Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.
Market Players:
The air purification system market comprises of some of the major players such as
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Sharp Corporation
- Daikin Industries, Ltd.
- 3M Company
- SPX Corporation
- Mann+Hummel GmbH
- Alfa Laval AB
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Clean Teq Holdings Limited
- Clarcor Inc
- Others
The Major Market Segments of Global Air Purification System Market are as below:
Market Segmentation
Market By Technologies
- HEPA Purifier
- Ionic Air Purifier
- Electrostatic Precipitators
- Ultra Violet (UV) Light Purifier
- Activated Carbon Purifier
- Others
Market By Impurities
- Oil & Mist Collectors
- Smoke Collectors
- Fume Extraction
- Exhaust Filtration
- Others
Market By End Users
- Residential
- Commercial
- Others
Market By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Air Purification System
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Air Purification System Market By Technologies
1.2.2.1. Global Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technologies (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Air Purification System Market Revenue Share By Technologies in 2017
1.2.2.3. HEPA Purifier
1.2.2.4. Ionic Air Purifier
1.2.2.5. Electrostatic Precipitators
1.2.2.6. Ultra Violet (UV) Light Purifier
1.2.2.7. Activated Carbon Purifier
1.2.2.8. Others
1.2.3. Air Purification System Market By Impurities
1.2.3.1. Global Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Impurities (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. Oil & Mist Collectors
1.2.3.3. Smoke Collectors
1.2.3.4. Fume Extraction
1.2.3.5. Exhaust Filtration
1.2.3.6. Others
1.2.4. Air Purification System Market By End Users
1.2.4.1. Global Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Users (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. Residential
1.2.4.3. Commercial
1.2.4.4. Others
1.2.5. Air Purification System Market by Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.5.2. North America Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.3. Europe Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Air Purification System Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Air Purification System Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Air Purification System Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Air Purification System Major Manufacturers in 2017
CHAPTER 4. AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY TECHNOLOGIES
4.1. Global Air Purification System Revenue By Technologies
4.2. HEPA Purifier
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Ionic Air Purifier
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4. Electrostatic Precipitators
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5. Ultra Violet (UV) Light Purifier
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.6. Activated Carbon Purifier
4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.7. Others
4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY IMPURITIES
5.1. Global Air Purification System Revenue By Impurities
5.2. Oil & Mist Collectors
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Smoke Collectors
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. Fume Extraction
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5. Exhaust Filtration
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY END USERS
6.1. Global Air Purification System Revenue By End Users
6.2. Residential
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3. Commercial
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. Others
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2. North America Air Purification System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Air Purification System Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5. Mexico
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Air Purification System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Air Purification System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Air Purification System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. Argentina
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East Air Purification System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. Saudi Arabia
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. UAE
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. AFRICA AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Africa Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.2. Africa Air Purification System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
12.3. South Africa
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4. Egypt
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Honeywell International Inc.
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Type Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. Sharp Corporation
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Type Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. Daikin Industries, Ltd.
13.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Type Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. 3M Company
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Type Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. SPX Corporation
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. Mann+Hummel GmbH
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. Alfa Laval AB
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Type Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
13.8. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
13.8.1. Company Snapshot
13.8.2. Overview
13.8.3. Financial Overview
13.8.4. Type Portfolio
13.8.5. Key Developments
13.8.6. Strategies
13.9. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
13.9.1. Company Snapshot
13.9.2. Overview
13.9.3. Financial Overview
13.9.4. Type Portfolio
13.9.5. Key Developments
13.9.6. Strategies
13.10. Clarcor Inc
13.10.1. Company Snapshot
13.10.2. Overview
13.10.3. Financial Overview
13.10.4. Type Portfolio
13.10.5. Key Developments
13.10.6. Strategies
13.11. Others
13.11.1. Company Snapshot
13.11.2. Overview
13.11.3. Financial Overview
13.11.4. Type Portfolio
13.11.5. Key Developments
13.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
