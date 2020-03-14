Air Purification System Market By Study Growth Factors, Types and Applications with Market Forecast 2018 – 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Air Purification System Market (By Technologies – HEPA Purifier, Ionic Air Purifier, Electrostatic Precipitators, Ultra Violet (UV) Light Purifier, Activated Carbon Purifier, Market By Impurities – Oil &Mist Collectors, Smoke Collectors, Fume Extraction, Market By End Users – Residential, Commercial) – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report to their offering.

The Air Purification System Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Air Purification System Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Air Purification System Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Air Purification System Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

The air purification system market comprises of some of the major players such as

Honeywell International Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

3M Company

SPX Corporation

Mann+Hummel GmbH

Alfa Laval AB

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Clean Teq Holdings Limited

Clarcor Inc

Others

The Major Market Segments of Global Air Purification System Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market By Technologies

HEPA Purifier

Ionic Air Purifier

Electrostatic Precipitators

Ultra Violet (UV) Light Purifier

Activated Carbon Purifier

Others

Market By Impurities

Oil & Mist Collectors

Smoke Collectors

Fume Extraction

Exhaust Filtration

Others

Market By End Users

Residential

Commercial

Others

Market By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Air Purification System

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Air Purification System Market By Technologies

1.2.2.1. Global Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technologies (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Air Purification System Market Revenue Share By Technologies in 2017

1.2.2.3. HEPA Purifier

1.2.2.4. Ionic Air Purifier

1.2.2.5. Electrostatic Precipitators

1.2.2.6. Ultra Violet (UV) Light Purifier

1.2.2.7. Activated Carbon Purifier

1.2.2.8. Others

1.2.3. Air Purification System Market By Impurities

1.2.3.1. Global Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Impurities (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Oil & Mist Collectors

1.2.3.3. Smoke Collectors

1.2.3.4. Fume Extraction

1.2.3.5. Exhaust Filtration

1.2.3.6. Others

1.2.4. Air Purification System Market By End Users

1.2.4.1. Global Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Users (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Residential

1.2.4.3. Commercial

1.2.4.4. Others

1.2.5. Air Purification System Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Air Purification System Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Air Purification System Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Air Purification System Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Air Purification System Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY TECHNOLOGIES

4.1. Global Air Purification System Revenue By Technologies

4.2. HEPA Purifier

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Ionic Air Purifier

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Electrostatic Precipitators

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Ultra Violet (UV) Light Purifier

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Activated Carbon Purifier

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY IMPURITIES

5.1. Global Air Purification System Revenue By Impurities

5.2. Oil & Mist Collectors

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Smoke Collectors

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Fume Extraction

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Exhaust Filtration

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY END USERS

6.1. Global Air Purification System Revenue By End Users

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Air Purification System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Air Purification System Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Air Purification System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Air Purification System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Air Purification System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Air Purification System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA AIR PURIFICATION SYSTEM MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Air Purification System Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Air Purification System Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technologies, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Impurities, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Honeywell International Inc.

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Sharp Corporation

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. 3M Company

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. SPX Corporation

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Mann+Hummel GmbH

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Alfa Laval AB

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. Clarcor Inc

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Others

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Type Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

