Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market Increasing the Growth Worldwide: Industry Analysis, Growth, Drivers, Limitations, Regions, Forecast 2026

Breath analyzers are used to detect the level of blood alcohol concentration from a breath sample. Drug testing devices are effective tool, which provide objective evidence of blood alcohol content. Implementation of random breath testing and sobriety checkpoints for drivers are found to significantly reduce road accidents. The alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment are used by the regulatory authorities across world to detect if suspect has consumed alcohol above the permissible limits. Moreover, the alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market size is expected to increase in the forecast period with the increasing popularity of the devices, availability of low cost alcohol breathalyzer and high demand for portable breathalyzer.

Market Dynamics

The factors driving growth of the alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market include increasing burden of alcohol consumption and innovations by the market players to provide simple options in detection of alcohol levels. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), 2012, an estimated 5.1% of the burden of disease and injury worldwide accounting for 139 million disability-adjusted life-years was attributable to alcohol consumption. NIAAA also stated that alcohol misuse was the fifth leading risk factor for premature death and disability in 2010, worldwide and around 25 percent of the total deaths in the age group 20-39 years are attributed to alcohol consumption. However, restricted efficiency of the devices and lack of convenience to the officials and the people to be tested owing to larger size of the drug testing equipment are the factors hindering market growth.

Increasing number of road accidents due to drink and drive cases is driving growth of the alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market

Major risk factor for traffic collisions is alcohol consumption. Therefore, setting blood alcohol limits using alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment is effective in reducing road crashes. For instance, according to the survey conducted by University of Oxford, 2014, Road Traffic Collisions (RTCs) are the second leading cause of death worldwide among people aged 5–29 years. Furthermore, an estimated 1.2 million deaths are reported annually, out of which around 5.9% of all deaths are caused due to alcohol consumption. Moreover, the survey also reported that alcohol consumption is a major factor influencing the severity of RTCs and is linked with 17–40% of RTCs worldwide. Increasing prevalence of drug abuse in the workplace have encouraged employers to introduce alcohol and drug testing policy, which ensures safety at workplace by promoting healthy working environment, this in turn is propelling demand for alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment.

North America alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market, holds dominant position owing to increasing prevalence of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and fatal accidents in the U.S. For instance, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NSDUH), 2015, around 15.1 million adults aged 18 and older, which includes 9.8 million men and 5.3 million women were reported to have AUD in the U.S. Moreover, NSDUH stated that an estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol-related causes annually, making alcohol the third leading cause of death in the U.S. Also, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2014, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities accounted for 9,967 deaths contributing to 31% of overall driving fatalities. Furthermore, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S. launched and directed the development of ignition interlock technology that connects alcohol detectors to a vehicle’s engine, which in turn is augmenting market growth.

Increasing efforts by organizations and market players to develop innovative devices is accelerating growth of the alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market

Organizations are undertaking research activities to enable real-time alcohol monitoring in order to reduce fatal incidences associated with drunk driving. For instance, in 2016, the University of California, San Diego, with funding from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), developed a wearable sensor that detects alcohol level in perspiration and send information to smartphone. Asia Pacific alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market is expected to gain significant traction over the forecast period, as the key players operating in the region are focused on developing innovative solutions. For instance, in 2016, two Japanese companies- Hitachi and Honda R&D Co. Ltd., developed a prototype system for a new breath-alcohol detection devices equipped with facial recognition. Also, they developed a system to measure alcohol level by the detector on the vehicle’s display panel, thereby preventing vehicle’s engine to start when it detects a driver under the influence of alcohol. Furthermore, according to the Australian Drug Foundation (ADF), 2016, alcohol and drug use cost Australian businesses US$ 5.2 billion a year in lost productivity and absenteeism, thus indicating higher potential market in the country to create a positive impact on workplace health and productivity.

Global Key Players:

Major players operating in the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market include Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Quest Products, Inc., Intoximeters, Lion Laboratories Ltd., C4 Development Ltd., Alere, Inc., Lifeloc Technologies, BACtrack, Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG, and Andatech Private Ltd.

