Antacids are used to treat acid reflux that causes heartburn, indigestion, and stomach upset. They provide quick relief from heartburn, which is a major symptom of gastroesophageal reflux disease and indigestion. Treatment with antacids is symptomatic and is usually recommended for minor symptoms. Antacids include magnesium carbonate, aluminum hydroxide, and magnesium trisilicate. Some people have reported allergic reactions to antacids. Antacids with magnesium may cause diarrhea, while those containing calcium and aluminum may cause constipation. Long-term use may cause kidney stones and may increase the risk of contracting osteoporosis. Popular antacid brands include Alka seltzer, Gelusil, Milk of Magnesia, Maalox, Gaviscon, Mylanta, Rolaids, and Tums.

Increasing incidence of acid reflux in North America fueling growth of the antacid medications market

Increasing trend of self-medication consequently fuels demand for OTC digestive products for treatment of gastrointestinal distress. Antacids are used to neutralize acidity and thus, are expected to lead to rampant increase in demand for the same in North America due to rising incidence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in the region. According to a study conducted by American Gastroenterological Association and published in International Foundation for Functional in February 2016, approximately one-third of the population in U.S. suffers from GERD. According to a study published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in June 2014, the range of GERD prevalence was 18.1%–27.8% in North America, 8.7%–33.1% in the Middle East, 8.8%–25.9% in Europe, 2.5%–7.8% in East Asia, and 11.6% in Australia. Increasing prevalence of GERD creates a favorable environment growth of the antacid medications market.

Antacid medications market taxonomy – Formulation, Drug and Demographic

Antacid medications market is classified by various ways such as by formulation, drug and Demographic. On the basis of formulation, the antacid medications market is classified as tablets, capsules, suspensions, and drops. On the basis of demographic, antacid medications market is classified as products for pediatrics and products for adults. On the basis of drug, antacid medications market is classified as histamine-2 (H2) blockers, proton pump inhibitor, and pro-motility agents. Examples of H2 blocker include Nizatidine, Ranitidine, Cimetidine, and famotidine. Proton pump inhibitors used for acid reflux include Rabeprazole, Esomeprazole, Lansoprazole, Pantoprazole, and Omeprazole. Pro-motility agents stimulate the muscles of gastrointestinal tract and strengthen lower esophageal sphincter, and reduce reflux into esophagus. Metoclopramide is used to treat heartburn associated with GERD.

Various companies manufacture antacids and other products for indigestion. Some of these are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Dabur India Limited, Abbott Laboratories, and Pfizer, Inc. Sun Pharma launched an ayurvedic digestive remedy called Pepmelt to compete with popular antacids such as Eno (GSK consumer healthcare), Digene (Abbott India), Pudin Hara (Dabur), and Gelusil (Pfizer).

