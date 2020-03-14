The examination of inside structures of the body is known as arthroscopy and the devices used for examination are known as arthroscopy devices. It is a minimally invasive procedure and is performed by using small probe through an incision. The primary application of arthroscopy is diagnosis of inner structure of the body. As the name suggests, surgical arthroscopy is the use of these devices during surgical procedures. Arthroscopy is widely used by orthopedic doctors to treat bone disorders and joint problems such as knee, shoulder and elbow related disorders.

Arthroscopy devices include mechanical instruments, motorized instruments, electrosurgical instruments and special instruments such as probes, punches, shavers, electrocautery, laser, ACL sets, meniscus repair sets respectively.

As the arthroscopy procedure is minimally invasive, it helps avoid post-surgery complications, infection during surgery and significantly reduces patient recovery time.

Increase aging population is expected to be one of the primary factor for the growth of arthroscopy devices market

According to the data of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, in 2016, 103 million people in India were over 60 years of age. Also, as per data published by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the geriatric population accounted for 17.26% and 14.50% of the overall population in the U.K. and U.S., respectively in 2014 and the number is expected to steadily increase.

As the rate of knee replacement and hip replacement surgical procedures is high among the geriatric population, it is expected that the aging population will be the major factor for the growth of arthroscopy devices market in the near future.

Increase in arthroscopic surgeries is expected to fuel the growth in arthroscopy devices market

Continuous rise in aging population is the major factor leading to rise in arthroscopic surgery procedures around the globe. As per the stats published by Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care, in 2012-13, 33,682 patients aged over 55 years were admitted in hospitals for knee arthroscopy.

Furthermore, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (U.N. DESA), in 2015, 1 in 8 people were aged over 60 years, which is expected to increase to 1 in 6 people by 2030. It is expected that this high increase in aging population will support the growth in number of arthroscopic procedures worldwide.

The technological advancements in arthroscopic devices such as high definition camera, LCD touch panel interface, deflectable tip and flexible endo-eye video scopes are also the factors supporting to increase the adoption of arthroscopy devices in healthcare facilities around the globe.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Smith & Nephew, Olympus Inc., Karl Storz, Stryker Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Vimex Sp. z o.o. and DePuy Synthes Inc.

