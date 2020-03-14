Artificial Insemination Market Poised to Achieve Significant Growth in the Years to Come

Artificial insemination is a medical process for the purpose of achieving pregnancy through intentional introduction of sperm in a female’s uterus by means other than sexual intercourse. Artificial insemination is a fertility treatment process for humans, and is a usual practice for animal breeding. Recipients of artificial insemination include single mothers and infertile couples. Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) is the most widely operated method of artificial insemination. Increase prevalence of infertility is a key factor contributing to growth of artificial insemination market. For instance, according to research published in 2012 PLOS Medicine, around 48.5 million couples worldwide were unable to conceive a child in 2010. Market players often offer home-use kits, including ovulation kits, pregnancy detection kits, and insemination devices.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1793

Artificial Insemination Market Dynamics

Major pharmaceutical companies are vigorously developing products that are in clinical and preclinical trials and launching new insemination kits that have demonstrated potential benefits, which in turn is propelling the artificial insemination market growth. For instance, 2015 clinical trial study of Stork OTC kit showed effectiveness at delivering higher concentration of sperm to the cervix than natural intercourse. The Stork OTC delivered 3.23x higher value of sperm concentration to around 85% of the subjects in the study, whereas the remaining 15% showed no change in sperm concentration at the cervix. The Stork OTC received FDA over-the-counter approval in July 2014. The kit helps collect, insert, and transport sperms directly at the opening of the cervix for prolong duration, providing sperms the opportunity to enter into the uterus. The Stork OTC provides a safe and simple way for users to avoid unfavorable vaginal environment, to deliver the sperm.

Moreover, according to the National Women’s Health Resource Center, infertility impacts over 20 million women. According to 2017 United Nations World Population prospects report, total fertility is expected to decrease from 2.43 to 2.39 (children per woman) between 2020 and 2030. Increasing incidence of infertility among the global populace is majorly boosting growth of the artificial insemination market.

However, stringent regulations being implemented by most countries regarding who is applicable to receive fertility treatments, is hindering growth of the artificial insemination market size. For instance, Italy and France forbid lesbian couples and single women from using artificial insemination. Italy and Austria are among those banning all sperm and egg donations for IVF. Norway and Germany ban egg donations, however, allow sperm donations.

Artificial Insemination Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of the region, the global artificial insemination market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America market holds the dominant position in the global artificial insemination market, owing to technological advancements and favorable rules and regulations in the region. For instance, according to 2018 National Conference of State Legislature report, 14 states have laws mandating that employers offer insurance for fertility treatment. Hawaii, Arkansas, Texas, and Maryland mandate coverage for in vitro fertilization only, excluding inseminations.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific artificial insemination market is projected to witness significant growth owing to increasing prevalence of infertility among the populace and less stringent regulations. For instance, according to the United Nation Department of Economic and Social Affairs 2015 report shows a fertility rate decline from 1.3 to 1.4 children per woman.

Artificial Insemination Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global artificial insemination market include Pride Angel, Irvine Scientific, Hi-Tech Solutions, Rinovum Women’s Health, LLC, TenderNeeds Fertility, Conceivex, Inc., Labotech GmbH, Hamilton Throne Ltd., Biogenics Inc., Nikon Instruments Inc., Zander scientific Inc., and Surelife Pte Ltd. Key players are adoption growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisition, and new product launches to maintain a dominant position in the market. For instance, in 2016, Worthington Industries, in collaboration with Intellectual Ventures, launched the innovative AIS 3 and AIS 1.5 artificial insemination shield refrigerators equipped with the advanced artificial insemination shield canisters for holding samples.

Request For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1793

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.