Audio IC is a chip widely used as audio processor, audio amplifiers, MEMS microphone and subsystems. It is widely used in the Portable Audio, Computer Audio, Computer Audio, Automotive Audio, etc.

This report studies the Audio IC Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Audio IC are high-precision products, this industry need a long product development cycle, design requirements, capsital investment, complex technology process, with a higher threshold. Therefore, it formed a high degree concentration, monopolized by semiconductor manufacturers’ competitive landscape.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Audio IC industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R and D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china’s companies; the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage.

Chinese Audio IC industry has developed into a national industry with certain research, currently China has become international Audio IC large consumption country, but the Audio IC product are almost the low-end product. There is no competitive in the international market .Currently, the global major manufacturers are: Cirrus Logic, Qualcomm, TI, etc. The Audio IC product is monopolized by the American manufacturers.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese Audio IC market demand keep on increasing, it provides a good opportunity for the development of domestic Audio IC market and technology.

With the development of the 3C product in recent year, the downstream demand is in a stable growth situation. The next growth point may be the wearable device, the Apple and Google may stimulate the upstream audio IC manufacturer to integrate the audio technology.It may lead to mergers and acquisitions between the audio IC manufacturers.

Audio IC used in the car also may be a growth point of the IC industry. Automotive electronics grows quickly in recent years. The demand for intelligent Car is a trend.

Although sales of Audio IC brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Audio IC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Audio IC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 7180 million US$ in 2024, from 5640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cirrus Logic

Qualcomm

Yamaha

Realtek

TI

ADI

On Semi

Maxim

NXP

Dialog

AKM

ESS Technology

Conexant

Fortemedia

ROHM

Knowles

AAC

InvenSense

Goertek

STM

BSE

Hosiden

Bosch

NeoMEMS

MEMSensing

TDK-EPC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Audio Processor

Audio Amplifiers

MEMS Microphone

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smartphones

Computer

Automotive

Other

Highlights of the Global Audio IC report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Audio IC market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Audio IC market.

Chapter 1, to describe Audio IC Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Audio IC , with sales, revenue, and price of Audio IC , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Audio IC , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Audio IC market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Audio IC sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

