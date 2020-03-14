Autism Disorder Treatment Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast, Market Development and Trends Forecasts Report 2018-2026

Autism, scientifically referred as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a range of complex neurological disorders that is characterized by symptoms including challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, as well as issues with speech and non-verbal communication. These symptoms can vary from patient to patient suffering from the disease and thus, is known as autism spectrum disorder. The most obvious signs of autism tend to appear in an individual between 2-3 years of age. In certain cases, the disease can be diagnosed as early as 18 months. The cause of autism is yet unknown, however, researchers claim that both environmental factors and genetic changes play a pivotal role in incidence of the disorder. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, there is no standard treatment currently available for treatment of autism spectrum disorder, however, various therapies to increase the child’s ability to grow and learn new skills are available that include communication therapies, skill training as well as therapeutic medicines to control the symptoms of the disorder. Autism can be diagnosed usually by a multi-disciplinary diagnostic team that often include a speech and language therapist, a psychiatrist or psychologist, and a pediatrician.

Market Dynamics

Increasing incidence of mental health illness and neurological disorders is expected to propel growth of the autism disorder treatment market. According to the National Autistic Society 2016, around 700,000 people suffered from autism spectrum disorder in the U.K. which accounts for 1 in every 100 people suffering from the mental condition. On a global scale, ASD affects 1 per 160 children, according to the epidemiological data stated by the World Health Organization (WHO), in April 2017. The WHO also suggests that based on the epidemiological studies conducted over past 50 years, the rate of incidence of autism has witnessed an increase, globally.

Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global autism disorder treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the dominant position in the global autism disorder treatment market, owing to increasing product development by key players in the region, rising number of autistic patients as well as increasing government initiatives for treatment of the disease. According to Centers of Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network 2014, around 1 in 59 children were identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and was reported to be four times more common among boys than girls. Moreover, according to Talk About Curing Autism (TACA), a U.S.-based non-profit organization dedicated to supporting patients with autism, the disease is the fastest growing developmental disability in the U.S. that cost over US$ 238 billion per year to the nation in 2016.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant traction in the global autism disorder treatment market in the near future. This is owing to various governmental efforts and non-profit organizations working collaboratively to aid in treatment of the disease by spreading awareness as well supporting patients with medicines and required therapies. For instance, Action for Autism by the National Center for Autism India pioneered autism movement in India and South-Asia for empowering lives of patients suffering with autism through conducting “Global Giving Program” named Ananda and various other initiatives. This non-profit organization is supported by Department of Social Welfare, Government of India, and it is expected to provide medical and economic support to over 3,000 families in India in 2017.

Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in the global autism disorder treatment market include Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Actavis, Inc., Curemark LLC, Pediatric Bioscience, Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Mylan NV, Pfizer, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Par Sterile Products LLC, F. Hoffman La Roche, and others. Major players are focusing on extensive research and development to receive product approvals from the FDA and introducing new drugs to the market. For instance, in January 2018, Switzerland-based drug maker, Roche, received U.S. FDA grant for its breakthrough therapy, Balovaptan, for treatment of autism spectrum disorder.

