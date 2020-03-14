Aviation Gas Turbines Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2017- 2027

The global aviation gas turbine market has been growing tremendously with staggering achievements over the last decade. The market is driven by factors, such as impressively high aircraft production and re-equipment cycles, along with aging fighters, and fighter-bomber aircraft on the military side. Manufacturing and supply chain merger, clubbed with the growing demand for airlines drives growth of the aviation gas turbine market.

Gas turbine engines work on the Brayton cycle. Initially, air is compressed with the compressor and then, fuel and the compressed air are burnt in a combustion chamber known as a combustor. The released hot gasses pass through turbines, which generate energy to run the compressor, fan, and accessories installed on the engine. The exhaust gasses are then released from the turbine at a high velocity, which produces the required thrust. The process of power generation here is similar to that in a steam power plant – the primary difference being that here air is used instead of water. The same engine, when used to power the rotors of the helicopter instead of a propeller is called a turbo-shaft engine. In propeller aircraft engines, the propellers have airfoil shaped blades that generate lift in the forward direction when rotated by the engine. In a jet aircraft, it works on the principle of Newton’s third law of motion, i.e. for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. In a jet aircraft, the engine produces thrust and hot exhaust gases, which in reaction produce a thrusting force.

The first generation gas turbine engines were turbojets that sucked air from the front and exhausted it at a high speed from the rear end. Thus, pushing the aircraft in the forward direction. Next came the turbofans, where some amount of air was exhausted without going through the core – thus, producing additional thrust; these are also called ‘bypass jets’ and are more efficient than turbojets. Concurrently, turboprops generate more efficiency with low speed application, where energy from the exhaust was used to drive the propeller after reducing its speed through a gearbox. Aviation gas turbines are used in both civil and military applications, including aero turbo shafts, turbofans, turbojets, turboprops, APUs (auxiliary power units), Missile/UAV engines. The market for turbo fans is expected to witness high growth and consequently, it is forecasted to dominate sales in the aviation gas turbine market. After the turbo fan segment, the aero turbo shaft segment is in line to hold a dominant share of the market.

The global aviation gas turbine market is largely dependent on macroeconomic factors and prevailing trends in the market. Presently, North America holds a relatively large share, and it is estimated to retain its dominance throughout during the forecast period. After North America, Europe holds the second spot in terms of market share, attributing to factors, such as large investments in military forces and the growing requirement for gas turbines – primarily in high-speed propulsion engines in naval planes. The APAC region is forecasted to dominate the market in the coming future, due to a large number of developments in the aircraft division and expansion of commercial planes and military applications.

Aviation Gas Turbines Market:Segmentation

The aviation gas turbines market can be segmented on the basis of application as follows:

Large jet transports

Regional transports (both turboprop and jet)

Business jets

Fighter aircraft

Aviation Gas Turbines Market:Key Trends and Drivers

Rising demand for airlines, growth in aircraft fleet, and innovation are the primary factors that drive the aviation gas turbine market. Aging fighters, bomber-fighters, aging infrastructure and re-equipment cycles are other factors expected to drive the aviation gas turbine market over the forecast period. With research and development in the aviation department, there is a growing demand for latest turbofans, which is estimated to be a key driver for the aviation gas turbine market

Aviation Gas Turbines Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain include, General Electric, CFM International, Pratt & Whitney Division, Rolls-Royce, Engine Alliance, Avio Aero, International Aero Engines, MTU Aero Engines, Power Jet, Williams International, and Snecma S.A.