Biochemistry Analyzers Market: Analysis of Prevailing Trends In The Parent Market 2026

Biochemistry analyzer is used in laboratories to measure chemicals in biological samples. It focuses on analytes such as drugs of abuse, specific proteins, electrolytes, and enzyme, and metabolite tests for liver, cardiac, and renal function. Biochemical analyzer is made of an optical engine that comprises detectors, light sources, and other optical elements, sample movement, automation control and processing, environmental monitoring, power management, and control for humidity, pressure, and temperature. Highly automated biochemical analyzers, which include automated sample loading, mechanical control, data processing and tube cleaning have greater efficiency. Fully automatic analyzer, which is a high performance biochemistry analyzer, is used to measure various blood biochemical parameters such as urea, glucose, and bilirubin that are associated with various disorders such as kidney diseases, diabetes, liver failures, and other metabolic imbalances. Some analyzers are also used to detect DNA molecules in the samples.

Market Dynamics

The major factors driving biochemistry analyzers market growth include rapid growth in diagnostics market due to increasing number of diseases and rising healthcare spending. With rising number of point-of-care testing (POCT) and advancement in technologies, demand for laboratory medicine, and the need for routine biochemical analysis are changing. Furthermore, with the developments in laboratory medicine, testing equipment are updated constantly and the requirements for medical standards have gradually increased, which further boosts growth of the biochemistry analyzers market. However, high cost of tests and shortage of highly qualified and trained personnel are some of the factors restraining growth of the market. Also, due to difference in instrument reagents, test procedures, test standards, and maintenance programs, different instruments show different results for the same test parameters in different biochemical detection systems, which leads to incomparability of the test results between different instruments.

Development of technologically advanced analyzers is expected to boost market revenue

Conventional biochemistry analyzers that are used for repetitive analysis require large amount of reagents and time. However, the technologically advanced analyzers are capable of automating the process of repetitive sample analysis that were earlier done by lab technicians. Industry players are developing biochemistry analyzers with feature of positive identification that decreases the process of repeated pathogen testing. This feature is important for samples with low volume such as neonatal units. Fully automated biochemistry analyzers can perform functions such as recognition of sample and reagent bottles, cap piercing, tube sampling, dilution, and automatic re-run, which reduces human effort and time, and require lesser volumes of reagent and sample. These analyzers aid scientists in measuring the concentration of any substance in a reaction mixture. Therefore, the implementation of IT and automation in these analyzers is expected to drive the global biochemistry analyzers market growth. Furthermore, integrated systems that combine immunochemistry and biochemistry tests are gaining huge attention. It increases the workflow efficiency and deliver fast turnaround and high throughput. It also helps in achieving increased instrument capacity by connecting different analyzer units with a single sample presentation mechanism. These systems are offered by manufacturers such as Roche, Siemens, Abbott, and Beckman Coulter.

Increasing R&D for low cost analyzers is expected to drive market growth

Increasing number of samples to be analyzed is increasing the demand for faster analytical methods that are capable of providing better information for decision making. The need for automated analyzers for environmental and industrial samples has increased the research for new and cost-effective strategies of automation and control of analytical systems. The widespread availability of open-source hardware along with novel analytical methods have opened the possibility of implementing standalone automated analytical systems at low cost. For instance, in 2011, Horiba Medical Ltd, Japan, received the Food and Drug Administration approval for Pentra C200, a fully automated bench-top analyzer that was designed as an economical option for smaller laboratories. However, new regulatory requirements such as RoHS have added complexity to instrument designing. High cost of tests and shortage of highly qualified and trained personnel are other factors restraining growth of the biochemistry analyzers market.

Global Key Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global biochemistry analyzers market are Abbott, Danaher Corporation, F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Meril, Hologic Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., and Horiba Medical.

