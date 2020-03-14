BIOPESTICIDES MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2022

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Biopesticides industry market by types, applications, players and regions. This report also displays the production, Consumption, revenue, Gross margin, Cost, Gross, market share, CAGR, and Market influencing factors of the Biopesticides industry in USA, EU, China,India, Japan and other regions, and forecast to 2022, from 2017.

Market Analysis by Players

Dow AgroSciences

Novozymes A/S

Bayer CropScience AG

Valent Biosciences Corp

Arysta LifeSciences

BASF SE

Becker Underwood Inc

AgBiTech Pty Ltd.

DuPont

Andermatt Biocontrol

Syngenta Crop Protections, LLC

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Others

Market Anaysis by Types:

Microbial Pesticides

Plant Pesticides

Biochemical Pesticides

Market Analysis by Applications:

Seed Treatment Application

On Farm Application

Post Harvest Application

Table of Content

1 Biopesticides Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview of Biopesticides

1.2 Classification and Application of Biopesticides

1.3 Global Biopesticides Market Regional Analysis

1.3.1 USA Market Present Situation Analysis

1.3.2 Europe Market Present Situation Analysis

1.3.3 Japan Market Present Situation Analysis

1.3.4 China Market Present Situation Analysis

1.3.5 India Market Present Situation Analysis

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Market Present Situation Analysis

1.3.7 South America Market Present Situation Analysis

1.3.8 South Africa Market Present Situation Analysis

1.3.9 Brazil Market Present Situation Analysis

1.4 Biopesticides Industry Development Factors Analysis

1.4.1 Biopesticides Industry Development Opportunities Analysis

1.4.2 Biopesticides Industry Development Challenges Analysis

1.5 Biopesticides Consumer Behavior Analysis

2 Global Biopesticides Competition by Players

2.1 Global Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Players

2.2 Global Biopesticides Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Players (2016-2017)

2.3 Global Biopesticides Price (USD/Unit) by Players (2016-2017)

2.4 Global Biopesticides Gross Margin by Players (2016-2017)

3 Global Biopesticides Competition by Types

3.1 Global Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Types

3.2 Global Biopesticides Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Type (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Biopesticides Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Biopesticides Gross Margin by Type (2012-2017)

3.5 USA Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Type

3.6 China Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Type

3.7 Europe Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Type

3.8 Japan Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Type

3.9 India Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Type

3.10 Southeast Asia Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Type

3.11 South America Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Type

3.12 South Africa Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Type

3.12 Brazil Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Type

4 Global Biopesticides Competition by Application

4.1 Global Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Application

4.2 Global Biopesticides Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Global Biopesticides Price (USD/Unit) by Application (2012-2017)

4.4 Global Biopesticides Gross Margin by Application (2012-2017)

4.5 USA Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Application

4.6 China Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Application

4.7 Europe Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Application

4.8 Japan Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Application

4.9 India Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Application

4.10 Southeast Asia Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Application

4.11 South America Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Application

4.12 South Africa Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Application

4.13 Brazil Biopesticides Sales (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Application

5 Global Biopesticides Production Market Analysis by Region

5.1 Global Biopesticides Production (Unit) and Market Share (%) by Region

5.1.1 USA Biopesticides Market Production Present Situation Analysis

5.1.2 Europe Biopesticides Market Production Present Situation Analysis

5.1.3 China Biopesticides Market Production Present Situation Analysis

5.1.4 Japan Biopesticides Market Production Present Situation Analysis

5.1.5 India Biopesticides Market Production Present Situation Analysis

5.1.6 Southeast Asia Biopesticides Market Production Present Situation Analysis

5.1.7 South America Biopesticides Market Production Present Situation Analysis

5.1.8 South Africa Biopesticides Market Production Present Situation Analysis

5.1.9 Brazil Biopesticides Market Production Present Situation Analysis

5.2 Global Biopesticides Production Value (Million USD) and Share by Region (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Biopesticides Price (USD/Unit) by Region (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Biopesticides Gross Margin by Region (2012-2017)

6 Global Biopesticides Sales Market Analysis by Region

6.2.1 USA Biopesticides Market Consumption Present Situation Analysis

6.2.2 Europe Biopesticides Market Consumption Present Situation Analysis

6.2.3 China Biopesticides Market Consumption Present Situation Analysis

6.2.4 Japan Biopesticides Market Consumption Present Situation Analysis

6.2.5 India Biopesticides Market Consumption Present Situation Analysis

6.2.6 Southeast Asia Biopesticides Market Consumption Present Situation Analysis

6.2.7 South America Biopesticides Market Consumption Present Situation Analysis

6.2.8 South Africa Biopesticides Market Consumption Present Situation Analysis

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

7.1 USA Biopesticides Imports and Exports Analysis (2012-2017)

7.2 Europe Biopesticides Imports and Exports Analysis (2012-2017)

7.3 China Biopesticides Imports and Exports Analysis (2012-2017)

7.4 Japan Biopesticides Imports and Exports Analysis (2012-2017)

7.5 India Biopesticides Imports and Exports Analysis (2012-2017)

……Continued

