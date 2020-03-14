Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market 2019-2026 By Top Key Players- Eastman, Bluesail, Perstorp, Sinopec Jinling, Hongxin Chemical and Others

The new research from Global QYResearch on Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Eastman

SABIC

UPC Group

Bluesail

Nan Ya Plastics

Aekyung Petrochemical

LG Chem

Perstorp

Mitsubishi Chemical

Hongxin Chemical

Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical

Sinopec Jinling

Hanwha Chemical

Guangdong Rongtai

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

≥99.0%

≥99.5%

Others

Segment by Application

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Film & Sheet

Wire & Cable

Consumer Goods

Others

Table of Contents

1 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate

1.2 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 ≥99.0%

1.2.3 ≥99.5%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Flooring & Wall Coverings

1.3.3 Film & Sheet

1.3.4 Wire & Cable

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Size

1.5.1 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production

3.4.1 North America Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production

3.5.1 Europe Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Eastman

7.2.1 Eastman Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Eastman Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SABIC

7.3.1 SABIC Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SABIC Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 UPC Group

7.4.1 UPC Group Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 UPC Group Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Bluesail

7.5.1 Bluesail Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Bluesail Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Nan Ya Plastics

7.6.1 Nan Ya Plastics Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Nan Ya Plastics Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Aekyung Petrochemical

7.7.1 Aekyung Petrochemical Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Aekyung Petrochemical Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 LG Chem

7.8.1 LG Chem Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 LG Chem Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Perstorp

7.9.1 Perstorp Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Perstorp Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Hongxin Chemical

7.12 Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical

7.13 Sinopec Jinling

7.14 Hanwha Chemical

7.15 Guangdong Rongtai

7.16 Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

7.17 Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical

8 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate

8.4 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Distributors List

9.3 Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Market Forecast

11.1 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Bis(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

