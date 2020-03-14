Blood coagulation or clotting is the mechanism by which blood changes its form from liquid to a highly viscousgel-like form known as clot. The process is called hemostasis, which prevents blood loss from damaged blood vessels. The process of coagulation consists of activation, bonding, and accumulation of platelets accompanied by deposition and development of fibrin. Thrombosis and hemorrhage are some of the major coagulation disorders.

Coagulation tests primarily measure the body plasma’s ability to clot as well as time taken for the same. Coagulation testing helps doctors assess risk of extreme bleeding or developing thrombosis inside blood vessels. Coagulation tests are conducted in a similar manner as most blood tests. Side effects are minimal in these tests. Coagulation disorders can cause hazardous amounts of blood loss or excessive clotting. If the doctor suspects a coagulation disorder, more coagulation tests may be carried out to confirm the same. These tests are useful for measuring several proteins and their functions. Conditions that can cause clotting disorders include liver disease, thrombophilia (excessive clotting), and hemophilia (inability to clot normally). Moreover, coagulation tests are beneficial for people who take medicines that affects their blood coagulation ability. Coagulation tests are also carried out before certain surgeries depending on the history and condition of the patient.

Increased prevalence of thrombosis and liver diseases a major driver for growth of global blood coagulation tubes market

According to American Liver Foundation, in 2013, around 30 million people in the U.S.—a whopping 10% of the population—suffered from some form of liver disease. Liver disease is also considered to be the ‘fifth big killer’ in England and Wales, in 2013, as per the WHO-HFA database. Blood coagulation tubes are widely used for diagnosing thrombosis. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as many as 900,000 people in the U.S. suffer from thrombosis each year. Fibrinogen activity is tested to evaluate bleeding disorders. They are used to diagnose diseases such as disseminated intravascular coagulation. As per Department of Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, in South Asia, especially in India, the fibrinogen levels are usually high, due to high occurrences of coronary heart diseases and higher levels of wound-induced glycoprotein IIb/IIIa that acts as a receptor for fibrinogen. This in turn will result in increased blood coagulation tests in this region. This creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the blood coagulation tubes industry in the region. A report by Journal of Thrombosis and Hemostatis, emphasizes upon the need for controlled and randomized assessments with clinical result measurement to establish that thromboprophylaxis (prevention of thromboembolic disease or obstruction of blood vessels by blood clot) is essential in joint surgery in Asia. Since blood coagulation tests are usually suggested before and after a surgery, growth in number of surgeries is expected to provide major growth traction to the blood coagulation tubes market. As per independent estimates, around 232 million surgeries are performed worldwide each year. Europe and North America are highest revenue contributors to the global blood clotting tubes market. This is mainly attributed to robust healthcare infrastructure and easy access to advanced healthcare facilities in these regions. However, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a high growth region in the global blood coagulation market, due to increase in adoption of blood coagulation tests and high prevalence of heart attack and stroke, along with rising incidence of thrombosis and chronic liver diseases in the region.

Some of the major competitors operating in the blood coagulation tubes industry are Medical Expo, Ajosha BioTeklik Pvt. Ltd., CML Biotech Pvt. Ltd., New MicroMed International Pvt. Ltd., Greiner BioOne, Gosselin, FL Medical, and Advacare Pharma.

