Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market 2026 Focus On Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast

Blood collected from donors can be stored and transfused in an unmodified state, referred to as whole blood transfusion. However, if processed, the collected blood can be of use to more than one patient. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2016 estimates, only 43% of the blood collected in low-income countries are separated into different components such as plasma, red cell concentrates, and platelet concentrates. The rate is much higher (96%) in high income countries such as Argentina, Canada, U.S., Germany, Singapore, U.K., and France. Lack of adequate test kits, blood processing devices and infrastructure are some of the factors responsible for low rate of blood processing in low-income countries.

The global blood processing devices and consumables market was valued at US$ 27,845.1 million in 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period: 2016 – 2024.

Market Taxonomy:

This report segments the blood processing devices and consumables market on the basis of devices and consumables. On the basis of device type, the global blood processing devices and consumables market is analyzed for plasma freezers, blood bank refrigerators, lab refrigerators, lab freezers, ultra-low temperatures, shock freezers, grouping analyzers, warmers, hematocrit centrifuges and cell processors. Consumables include blood administration sets, blood bags, blood collection needles, blood collection tubes, slides, sedimentation tubes, slide stainer and blood grouping reagents among others.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Roche Holdings AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomerieux SA, Immucor, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Macopharma SA, Grifols International, Haemonetics Corporation, and Thermogenesis Corporation.

Increasing number of blood transfusion procedures making blood processing a necessity:

Blood transfusion is a process required to make up for the lost blood during a surgery or due to an injury or a disease. According to the American National Red Cross, a humanitarian organization, around 21 million blood components are transfused every year in the U.S. Blood transfusion is a frequent process in sickle cell patients. The sickle cell disease affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S., as per the American National Red Cross.

Demand for blood processing devices and consumables is growing rapidly with establishment of new hospitals and blood banks, and increasing number of blood transfusion procedures. Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative markets for blood processing devices and consumables. According to the Friends2support organization, a non-profit organization allowing patient access to blood donors, nearly 30 million blood components are transfused every year in India.

