A breast biopsy is the removal of a sample of breast tissue or cells that is to be tested for breast cancer or any others breast related disorders. Breast biopsy is mainly preferred to detect breast cancer. The medic may recommend a biopsy when the female patient has an uncharacteristic lumps in the breast. A doctor may also recommend a breast biopsy when the patient has an abnormal change in the nipple such as any cellulite, congealing, scaling, or crusting of the skin. If a diagnostic test with the use of mammogram, ultrasound or MRI unveils an area or a region in the breast that appears with a lump in the breast, or in a nearby lymph node, a biopsy may be recommended.

Increasing breast cancer cases in North America a highly lucrative market

Regional segmentation by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America accounts for the largest market share, mainly due to presence of major players and early adoption of advanced medical technologies in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. In 2015, according to Susang Komen—a non-profit organization that focuses on breast cancer awareness—there were over 2.3 million breast cancer cases diagnosed in the U.S. According to The European Breast Cancer Coalition, in EU-28 361,600 cases of breast cancer were reported in 2012, and 1 in 8 women in the EU-28 are projected to develop breast cancer before the age of 85. Europe is the second-largest market, owing to large target population—especially comprising elderly people who are more susceptible to diseases due to weakening immune system—along with high acceptance of VABB devices for diagnosis of breast cancer. Growing disposable income and increasing awareness level among the populace in Asia Pacific, along with a large population base is expected to position Asia Pacific as a high growth market in the near future. According to International Association of Cancer Registries, in 2012, over 600,000 new breast cancer cases were reported in Asia, accounting for 39% of all breast cancers diagnosed worldwide.

VABB and fine aspiration needles contribute major share in breast biopsy devices market

The global breast biopsy devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, procedure type, technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into biopsy needles, biopsy tables, biopsy wires, and guidance systems.

On the basis of procedure type, the market is segmented into fine needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy, core needle biopsy, surgical biopsy and biopsy markers. Core needle biopsy is sub-segmented into stereotactic core needle biopsy, vacuum-assisted biopsies and magnetic resonance imaging biopsy guidance; surgical biopsy is sub-segmented into incisional biopsy and excisional biopsy.

On the basis of guidance technology, the market is divided into ultrasound-guided, mammography-guided and magnetic resonance.

On the basis of end user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, research laboratories, and others.

Key players operating the breast biopsy devices market include Biomed Diagnostics, Inc., Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Intact Medical, Mammotome, OncoCyte Corporation and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp), among others.

