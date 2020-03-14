Cardiac Monitoring Devices Drivers is Responsible to for Increasing Market Share, Forecast 2026

Cardiac monitoring devices enable continual observation of patients with heart disorders. These devices are commonly used in emergency rooms and critical care units and primarily in arrhythmias to monitor the rate of heartbeats. Common types of cardiac monitoring devices include holter monitors, event monitors, loop monitors, and insertable cardiac monitors. The additional parameters monitored noninvasively by cardiac monitors include blood pressure, cardiac output, intravascular pressures, arterial blood oxygen saturation, and blood temperature.

Rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac arrthymia, ischemic heart disease, and hypertension is expected to fuel growth of the cardiac monitoring devices market. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 2015, cardiovascular diseases was the leading cause of deaths accounting for 17.7 million deaths, globally. Furthermore, increasing applications of cardiac monitors in continuous monitoring for patients with severe electrolyte imbalances and for postoperative observation is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

Development of technologically advanced cardiac monitoring devices is expected to boost the cardiac monitoring devices market growth over the forecast period

Development of advance cardiac monitoring devices such as remote cardiac monitoring devices and wireless cardiac monitoring devices providing early detection is a major factor expected to boast the cardiac monitoring devices market growth over the forecast period. For instance, ZywiePro, the next-generation cardiac remote monitoring solution launched in 2015, leverages mobile and cloud technology to facilitate detection of cardiovascular arrhythmias. ZywiePro enables physicians to provide more personalized and effective patient care by detailed diagnostic insight into the cardiovascular health of the patients. However, factors inhibiting the cardiac monitoring devices market include high cost of device and lack of knowledge about advance cardiac monitoring devices.

North America is expected to dominate the cardiac monitoring devices market over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region

Regional segmentation of cardiac monitoring devices market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in global cardiac monitoring devices market over the forecast period, due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), 2017, about 92.1 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke. AHA also stated in its report, that direct and indirect costs of cardiovascular diseases and stroke are estimated to account for US$ 316 billion, including health expenditures and lost productivity. Growth in Europe market is driven by emergence of innovative cardiac solutions offered by regional manufacturers and rising cases of cardiovascular diseases. For instance, LifeWatch —manufacturer of two innovative Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) solutions — LifeWatch MCT 3 Lead and LifeWatch MCT 1 Lead Patch detects, records, and wirelessly transmits asymptomatic and symptomatic arrhythmia to clinicians for analysis. According to European Heart Network and European Society of Cardiology 2015, over 85 million people suffer from cardiovascular disease (CVD) every year, causing over 4 million deaths in Europe.

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness high growth. This is attributed to availability of technological advanced products and rising healthcare concern for stroke prevention associated with atrial fibrillation. According to the Japanese Heart Rhythm Society in 2017, the Asian population with atrial fibrillation (AF) is estimated to reach 72 million by 2050, of whom 2.9 million may suffer from AF-associated strokes.

Increasing FDA clearance for new and innovative products is a major factor fueling cardiac monitoring devices market growth

In 2016, the FDA approved wireless continuous non-invasive ‘Beat-by-Beat’ blood pressure and heart rate monitor manufactured by CareTaker Medical based on patented finger cuff technology. The device allows physicians to remotely monitor medical-grade continuous blood pressure and heart rate from anywhere, using only a patient friendly-finger cuff. Key players in cardiac monitoring devices market are Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Cardiac Science, LifeWatch, CareTaker Medical, Spacelabs, St. Jude Medical, Kohden, CardioNet, and Mortara Instrument.

