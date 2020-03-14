Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market by Product Category, Application and Specification 2018-2026

Cell therapy is one of the most promising healthcare procedure for restoration of damaged tissue. Cell therapies have huge potential for the wide range of disease treatment including tissue degradation, immune deficiency, metabolic disorders, and cancer. Cell therapy are categorized into two type’s allogeneic (cells from third party donor) and autologous (cells from one’s own body). Cell therapy has gained significant traction in recent past and currently it under commercial development. Main objective of cell therapy is to re-establish the lost function of tissues and cells rather than to produce a new organ. Some cell therapies have been established and permitted for clinical trial. For instance, in 2013 a stage 2 clinical trial was completed for transplantation of bone marrow derived stem cells in affected knee by rheumatoid arthritis. The growth of this technique is also increased due to involvement of the government agencies. For instance, innovate U.K. 2014 report showed that government agreed to fund US$15.3 million in cell therapy manufacturing market.

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Dynamics

Increasing number of surgical procedures performed across the world coupled with increasing number of trauma and accidents is propelling demand for new medical therapy. For instance, according to a 2015, World Health Organization (WHO) report, more than 50,000 stem cell transplants are carried out annually worldwide for various surgeries. Stem cells transplantation is promising medical therapy for patients with advance stage diseases like Alzheimer’s, arthritis, autism, blindness, cancer, cerebral palsy, diabetes etc. Key biopharmaceutical companies are majorly investing in research for cell therapy. For instance, Longeveron LL, a biopharmaceutical company received a US$ 750,000 grant from the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) in 2018 for stem cell therapy research. These collaborations and government funding are boosting growth of the cell therapy manufacturing market. However, the strict regulations, guidelines, and various health safety concerns over cell therapy treatment are restraining growth of the cell therapy market.

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of the region, the global cell therapy market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the dominant position in the global cell therapy manufacturing market, owing to large number of surgeries performed in the region as well as development of technologically advanced products for therapy. According to the National Health Statistics Report by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), around 201,748.3 million surgical and non-surgical procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2011.

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market – Competitive Insights

The key player operating in the global cell therapy manufacturing market include, Pharmicell, Merck Group, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher, Lonza Group, Miltenyi Biotec GmBH, Takara Bio Group, STEMCELL Technologies, Cellular Dynamics International, Becton, Osiris Therapeutics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Anterogen, MEDIPOST, Holostem Terapie Avanazate, Pluristem Therapeutics, Brammer Bio, CELLforCURE, Gene Therapy Catapult EUFETS, MaSTherCell, PharmaCell, Cognate BioServices and WuXi AppTec. Key players are adoption growth strategies such as collaborations, introduction of new technologies and devices to maintain dominant position in the market. For instance, in 2014, ViaCyte, Inc. successfully implanted VC-01 an embryonic stem cell derived islet for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

