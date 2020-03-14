Connected Vending Machine Market | Size, Share, Analysis, Overview, Segments, Key Players, Industry Research Trends & Forecast Report 2019-2025

Global Connected Vending Machine

Connected vending machine is a machine that dispenses items such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, lottery tickets to customers automatically, after the customer inserts currency or credit into the machine. The first modern vending machines were developed in England in the early 20th century and dispensed postcards.Connected vending machine is the contactless payment-enabled vending machines that support both online payment and site payment. It can also calculate the amount of the sold products and send messages automatically when the products are going to be sold out.

The first solutions for including connectivity in vending machines became commercially available already two decades ago. It has still taken years for the technology to gain the interest of mainstream vending operators. The market has nevertheless gained momentum in recent years as more and more vending operators have started to deploy cashless payment systems and vending telemetry solutions at a larger scale. Demand for cashless payments is currently the main market driver. However, vending telemetry is forecasted to have a more transformational effect on the industry in the future as these solutions enable vending operators to substantially improve their operational efficiency. The global installed base of connected vending machines grew by 16.22 percent to over 140 thousand units in 2014.

The vending machine industry is undergoing a digital transformation as it seeks to embrace the growing trend toward Internet-connected devices to attract and engage more customers. Adding ‘intelligence’ to vending machines provides a more personal, interactive and fun experience for consumers while allowing brands and operators to use cloud services and data analytics, leading to reduced operating costs and the establishment of new innovative business models within the vending sector.

The global Connected Vending Machine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Connected Vending Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Connected Vending Machine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fuji Electric

Azkoyen Group

Crane

Jofemar

Westomatic

Seaga

N&W Global Vending

Deutsche Wurlitzer

Automated Merchandising Systems

Sielaff

Bianchi Vending Group

Royal Vendors

FAS International

SandenVendo

Fushi Bingshan

TCN Vending Machine

Fuhong Vending

Kimma

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Beverage

Commodity

Cigarette

Other

Segment by Application

Airport

Railway Station

School

Business Center

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Connected Vending Machine Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Connected Vending Machine Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Connected Vending Machine Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Connected Vending Machine Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Connected Vending Machine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Connected Vending Machine Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Connected Vending Machine Business

Chapter Eight: Connected Vending Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Connected Vending Machine Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

