Connected Vending Machine Market | Size, Share, Analysis, Overview, Segments, Key Players, Industry Research Trends & Forecast Report 2019-2025
Global Connected Vending Machine
Connected vending machine is a machine that dispenses items such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, lottery tickets to customers automatically, after the customer inserts currency or credit into the machine. The first modern vending machines were developed in England in the early 20th century and dispensed postcards.Connected vending machine is the contactless payment-enabled vending machines that support both online payment and site payment. It can also calculate the amount of the sold products and send messages automatically when the products are going to be sold out.
The first solutions for including connectivity in vending machines became commercially available already two decades ago. It has still taken years for the technology to gain the interest of mainstream vending operators. The market has nevertheless gained momentum in recent years as more and more vending operators have started to deploy cashless payment systems and vending telemetry solutions at a larger scale. Demand for cashless payments is currently the main market driver. However, vending telemetry is forecasted to have a more transformational effect on the industry in the future as these solutions enable vending operators to substantially improve their operational efficiency. The global installed base of connected vending machines grew by 16.22 percent to over 140 thousand units in 2014.
Request a sample of Connected Vending Machine Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/260421
The vending machine industry is undergoing a digital transformation as it seeks to embrace the growing trend toward Internet-connected devices to attract and engage more customers. Adding ‘intelligence’ to vending machines provides a more personal, interactive and fun experience for consumers while allowing brands and operators to use cloud services and data analytics, leading to reduced operating costs and the establishment of new innovative business models within the vending sector.
The global Connected Vending Machine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Connected Vending Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Connected Vending Machine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Fuji Electric
Azkoyen Group
Crane
Jofemar
Westomatic
Seaga
N&W Global Vending
Deutsche Wurlitzer
Automated Merchandising Systems
Sielaff
Bianchi Vending Group
Royal Vendors
FAS International
SandenVendo
Fushi Bingshan
TCN Vending Machine
Fuhong Vending
Kimma
Access this report Connected Vending Machine Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/2019-global-connected-vending-machine-market-research-report-with-industry-forecast-2025-and-outlook
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Beverage
Commodity
Cigarette
Other
Segment by Application
Airport
Railway Station
School
Business Center
Other
Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/260421
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Connected Vending Machine Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Connected Vending Machine Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Connected Vending Machine Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Connected Vending Machine Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Connected Vending Machine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Connected Vending Machine Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Connected Vending Machine Business
Chapter Eight: Connected Vending Machine Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Connected Vending Machine Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
To Check Discount of Connected Vending Machine Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/260421
About us:
www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics”” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box”” developments in the market.
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson,
Manager – Global Sales
Analytical Research Cognizance
+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448
[email protected]