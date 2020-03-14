Construction Machinery Market: Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2025
Construction Machinery Market
Construction machinery is a machinery equipment uesd to engineering construction, including arthmoving machinery, material handling machinery, concrete and road construction machinery, etc.
The increase in construction of green buildings is one of the key trends that will contribute to the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.
During 2017, the earthmoving machinery market segment accounted for the major shares of the construction machinery market. Factors such as the rise in government spending on public infrastructure and growing construction activities will contribute to the growth of the construction equipment market in the earthmoving machinery market segment.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the construction machinery market throughout the forecast period. The rise in construction activities in developing countries, rising government spending toward better infrastructure will raise the demand for construction machinery in this region.
The global Construction Machinery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Construction Machinery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction Machinery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Caterpillar
Doosan infracore
Deere & Company
Hitachi Construction Machinery
J C Bamford Excavators
AB Volvo
Terex
Komatso
CNH Industrial
Escorts Group
Mitsubishi
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Liugong Machinery
Atlas Copco
HIDROMEK
Lonking Machinery
Manitou
SANY GROUP
Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group
Shantui Construction Machinery
Hyundai Heavy Machinery
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Arthmoving Machinery
Material Handling Machinery
Concrete and Road Construction Machinery
Others
Segment by Application
Construction
Mining
Other
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Construction Machinery Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Construction Machinery Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Construction Machinery Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Construction Machinery Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Construction Machinery Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Construction Machinery Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Construction Machinery Business
Chapter Eight: Construction Machinery Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Construction Machinery Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
