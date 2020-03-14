Cryptococcosis or cryptococcal disease is a fungal disease, which in severe cases can be fatal. It is caused by either Cryptococcus neoformans or Cryptococcus gattii. Cryptococcosis is said to be acquired by inhaling contagious propagule from surroundings. Even though the accurate character of the contagious propagule is not known, the primary theory is the basidiospore produced in the course of sexual or asexual reproduction is the cause. Cryptococcosis disease symptoms include fatigue, fever, headache, blurred vision, dry cough, and confusion. Symptoms onset is often subacute, worsening progressively over more than a few weeks. The two key complications of the disease are meningitis (brain infection) and pulmonary infection or lung infection. The occurrence of cryptococcosis is increasing over the years for various reasons, such as increase in prevalence of AIDS as well as extended use of immunosuppressive drugs. These factors are likely to propel the growth of the overall cryptococcosis treatment market in the near future.

Request Sample: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/147

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases to fuel cryptococcosis treatment market growth

The major factor working for the increase of the worldwide cryptococcosis treatment market is the rising count of people being contaminated by the disease. As per UNAIDS, there is an estimated 36.7 million cases of AIDS in the world at the end of the year 2015. Rise in the prevalence of diseases such as AIDS will further amplify the demand for the cryptococcosis treatment. Cryptococcosis was classified as a rarely happening illness; however, now the disease is seen to be rising across the globe. Several governments are vastly interested in eliminating the disease altogether from their respective nations. The efforts put in by governments of various regions are encouraging the players in the global market to increase their overall spend on research and development activities, in order to get superior treatment alternatives. This will further aid the global market of cryptococcosis treatment to increase at a steady pace.

Increasing prevalence of cryptococcosis in Sub-Saharan Africa will drive the overall cryptococcosis treatment market growth

According to CDC, in 2009, there were an estimated 720,000 cases of HIV related cryptococcosis in the Sub-Saharan Africa, which is about three times the prevalence of the disease in all other parts of the world, combined. It is believed that the disease kills more people in this region than tuberculosis. Moreover, CDC also states that cryptococcosis is the fourth most fatal disease in the region. It is estimated to cause about 504,000 deaths per year. The occurrence of cryptococcosis in the region is growing at an alarming rate; hence, the market in this region is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Some of the major companies operating in the global cryptococcosis treatment market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC, Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/147

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.