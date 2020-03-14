Customer Experience Monitoring Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Customer Experience Monitoring Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Customer Experience Monitoring Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Customer Experience Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Experience Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
Customer Experience software (also known as CXM or CEM) helps to collect, organize and track customer feedback, both positive and negative.
The usage of mobile and social media touch points is increasing rapidly for sharing views and ideas. In order to get globally connected, companies must frequently monitor these touch points and follow up with their customers by understanding their needs and wants for improving customer loyalty and experience. In the competitive world, leading companies will be focusing on customer-centric approach rather than company-centric approach. Toward this, enterprises will be adapting newer ways to connect customers with organizations for regular feedback.
The key players covered in this study
RADCOM Ltd. (Israel)
Aternity, Inc. (US)
Oracle Corporation (US)
RadioOpt GmbH (Germany)
BMC Software, Inc. (US)
CA Technologies, Inc. (US)
Comarch SA (Poland)
Riverbed Technology, Inc. (US)
Compuware Corporation (US)
CorrelSense, Inc. (US)
Nokia Siemens Networks Oy (Finland)
Dominion Digital, Inc. (US)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
IBM (US)
Inforonics Global Services, LLC (US)
Knoa Software, Inc. (US)
KoHorts IT Services, LLC (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PC Terminal
Mobile Terminal
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Bank & Finance Institution
Hospital
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3366456-global-customer-experience-monitoring-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Customer Experience Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 PC Terminal
1.4.3 Mobile Terminal
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Retail
1.5.3 Bank & Finance Institution
1.5.4 Hospital
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Customer Experience Monitoring Market Size
2.2 Customer Experience Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Customer Experience Monitoring Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 RADCOM Ltd. (Israel)
12.1.1 RADCOM Ltd. (Israel) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Customer Experience Monitoring Introduction
12.1.4 RADCOM Ltd. (Israel) Revenue in Customer Experience Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 RADCOM Ltd. (Israel) Recent Development
12.2 Aternity, Inc. (US)
12.2.1 Aternity, Inc. (US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Customer Experience Monitoring Introduction
12.2.4 Aternity, Inc. (US) Revenue in Customer Experience Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Aternity, Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.3 Oracle Corporation (US)
12.3.1 Oracle Corporation (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Customer Experience Monitoring Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Corporation (US) Revenue in Customer Experience Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oracle Corporation (US) Recent Development
12.4 RadioOpt GmbH (Germany)
12.4.1 RadioOpt GmbH (Germany) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Customer Experience Monitoring Introduction
12.4.4 RadioOpt GmbH (Germany) Revenue in Customer Experience Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 RadioOpt GmbH (Germany) Recent Development
12.5 BMC Software, Inc. (US)
12.5.1 BMC Software, Inc. (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Customer Experience Monitoring Introduction
12.5.4 BMC Software, Inc. (US) Revenue in Customer Experience Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 BMC Software, Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.6 CA Technologies, Inc. (US)
12.6.1 CA Technologies, Inc. (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Customer Experience Monitoring Introduction
12.6.4 CA Technologies, Inc. (US) Revenue in Customer Experience Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 CA Technologies, Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.7 Comarch SA (Poland)
12.7.1 Comarch SA (Poland) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Customer Experience Monitoring Introduction
12.7.4 Comarch SA (Poland) Revenue in Customer Experience Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Comarch SA (Poland) Recent Development
12.8 Riverbed Technology, Inc. (US)
12.8.1 Riverbed Technology, Inc. (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Customer Experience Monitoring Introduction
12.8.4 Riverbed Technology, Inc. (US) Revenue in Customer Experience Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Riverbed Technology, Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.9 Compuware Corporation (US)
12.9.1 Compuware Corporation (US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Customer Experience Monitoring Introduction
12.9.4 Compuware Corporation (US) Revenue in Customer Experience Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Compuware Corporation (US) Recent Development
12.10 CorrelSense, Inc. (US)
12.10.1 CorrelSense, Inc. (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Customer Experience Monitoring Introduction
12.10.4 CorrelSense, Inc. (US) Revenue in Customer Experience Monitoring Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 CorrelSense, Inc. (US) Recent Development
12.11 Nokia Siemens Networks Oy (Finland)
12.12 Dominion Digital, Inc. (US)
12.13 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
12.14 IBM (US)
12.15 Inforonics Global Services, LLC (US)
12.16 Knoa Software, Inc. (US)
12.17 KoHorts IT Services, LLC (US)
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3366456-global-customer-experience-monitoring-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Continued….
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)