Customer Experience Monitoring Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Customer Experience Monitoring Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Customer Experience Monitoring Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Customer Experience Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Experience Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

Customer Experience software (also known as CXM or CEM) helps to collect, organize and track customer feedback, both positive and negative.

The usage of mobile and social media touch points is increasing rapidly for sharing views and ideas. In order to get globally connected, companies must frequently monitor these touch points and follow up with their customers by understanding their needs and wants for improving customer loyalty and experience. In the competitive world, leading companies will be focusing on customer-centric approach rather than company-centric approach. Toward this, enterprises will be adapting newer ways to connect customers with organizations for regular feedback.

The key players covered in this study

RADCOM Ltd. (Israel)

Aternity, Inc. (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

RadioOpt GmbH (Germany)

BMC Software, Inc. (US)

CA Technologies, Inc. (US)

Comarch SA (Poland)

Riverbed Technology, Inc. (US)

Compuware Corporation (US)

CorrelSense, Inc. (US)

Nokia Siemens Networks Oy (Finland)

Dominion Digital, Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

IBM (US)

Inforonics Global Services, LLC (US)

Knoa Software, Inc. (US)

KoHorts IT Services, LLC (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Bank & Finance Institution

Hospital

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Customer Experience Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 PC Terminal

1.4.3 Mobile Terminal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Bank & Finance Institution

1.5.4 Hospital

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Customer Experience Monitoring Market Size

2.2 Customer Experience Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Customer Experience Monitoring Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Customer Experience Monitoring Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

