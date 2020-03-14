Defense Tactical Radio Market by Type (Handheld, and Vehicle-mounted) and Application (Special Operation Force (SOF), Army, Navy, and Airforce) – Global Opportunities Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Increase in the significance of effective communication majorly drives the market. In addition, application in various sectors, such as government and public safety and rise in demand for wireless communication that helps provide secured and noise free information to the end user also fuel the market growth.

In military and defense sector, tactical radio communication is majorly used to convey command over the battlefield from person to person. In 2016, handheld segment dominated the defense tactical radio market, in terms of revenue, due to increase in demand for wireless communication devices.

Make Purchase [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4592#utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

Based on region, North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2016, accounting for around 39.71% share, due to rise in adoption of electronic-based system/components across the defense sectors.

Top Impacting Factors:

Increase in the Significance of Effective Communication Operation

Many public safety communication networks are migrating to broadband solutions, which implement IP WAN for first-responder radio networks, video surveillance, and LTE. This in turn improves the demand for greater efficiency and modernization of public safety communication networks.

Shortage of Spectrum and Limited Channel Capacities

Shortage of spectrum to be distributed among users limits the growth of this market. Operators find it difficult to get approval from regulatory bodies, which restricts communication.

Key Benefits:

The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2017 and 2025.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2025, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Defense Tactical Radio Market Key Segments:

By Type

Handheld

Vehicle-mounted

By Application

Special Operation Force (SOF)

Army

Navy

Airforce

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4592#utm_source=SP-HV&utm_medium=Pra

The report features a competitive scenario of the defense tactical radio market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by the major players. The key players in the global market are BAE Systems, Inc., Barrett Communications Pty. Ltd, Cobham plc, Codan Limited, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A, Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc., and Thales S.A.

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]