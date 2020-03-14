Defibrillator is an essential tool in cardiopulmonary resuscitation indicated in cardiac arrhythmia. Various advancements have been observed in defibrillator technology – from manual to automated ones, and implantable defibrillators to ensure constant care for patients suffering from ischemic heart disease or those at high risk of cardiac arrest. A Global Resuscitation Alliance (GRA) was formed in 2016, comprising international health organizations, global resuscitation leaders, and the American Heart Association (AHA), with an objective to increase the survival rate of patients with sudden cardiac arrest, by 50%. This alliance actively works towards increasing public awareness about defibrillators and has facilitated the installation of automated defibrillators in public places for use in case of related medical emergencies. Training initiatives such as by-stander PCR training by manufacturers would considerably contribute towards improvement in survival rates, while enhancing brand visibility.

Increasing demand for portable devices due to low survival rates among cardiac arrest patients is expected to drive growth of the global defibrillators market

According to a report by the Institute of Medicine in 2015, around 600 thousand people in the U.S. suffer from cardiac arrest annually, with over 65% of the cases in out-of-hospital settings. The survival rate of out-of-hospital setting is less than 6%, while it is 24% in hospital settings. The survival rate in out-of-hospital setting is less due to consumer’s lack of operational knowledge about defibrillators and about carrying out CPR. Therefore, various training initiatives associated with the use of defibrillators and CPR techniques has led to increasing demand for defibrillators, especially the automated ones, thereby driving growth of the market. Individuals and staffs in malls were given training on how to use defibrillators by the UAE government, who deployed defibrillators in the country. According to the American Heart Association, lack of availability of trained/skilled by-stander at the emergency site is the major factor for less survival rate of patients who suffer from sudden cardiac arrest by 7% – 10% with every minute of delay until defibrillation. Therefore, initiatives to increase awareness and accessibility to the device is expected to fuel the defibrillators market growth.

Market Taxonomy:

This report segments the global defibrillators market on the basis of product type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into implantable cardioverter defibrillator, external defibrillator. The implantable cardioverter defibrillator segment is further segmented into two main divisions such as single chamber implantable cardioverter defibrillator and dual chamber implantable cardioverter defibrillator. Furthermore, the external defibrillator is also further divided into three more segments such as manual external defibrillator, automated external defibrillator and wearable cardioverter defibrillator. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, public access, emergency medical services Homecare settings and work spaces. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global defibrillators market is analyzed across key geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Some of the major manufacturers in the global defibrillators market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Metrax GmbH (Primedic), Mindray Medical International Limited, Medical Information Technology, Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Philips Healthcare, and GE Healthcare.

